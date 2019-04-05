Job fair better just sitting online, filling out resumes, says Allister Nicholason

Uncategorized





Sarah Gallant checks out the La Coopérative d’intégration francophone booth at the Skills PEI job fair at the Eastlink Centre April 2. Jason Mallard photo

By Jason Mallard

April 3, 2019

Job fairs are the best ways to find work, says Allister Nicholason, a recent Holland College graduate.

“It’s the best thing [better] than just sitting online, filling out resumes.”

Nicholason was one of over 200 people attending the job fair hosted by Skills PEI at the Eastlink Centre yesterday.

Over 150 companies and organizations set up booths. And there were hundreds there looking for jobs. Everyone running the booths was more than willing to talk with him and ask questions, Nicholason said.

“They’re really friendly. They usually have enough people to deal with more than one person at once.”

Make sure to be prepared and put in effort, he said.

“Dress up, look good. Bring a bunch of resumes. Take business cards.”

Derek Curtis, who was part of the Kent Building Supplies booth, agreed that being prepared is important.

“[People should] make sure [they’re] dressed appropriately.”

Job fairs offer so much more than if you just send in a resume, said Curtis.

“Coming to the job fair gives you an opportunity to meet someone face to face.”

In today’s world online applications turn into just another face or just another resume, he said.

“People want to look you in the eye.”

Nicholason graduated from Holland College last year, and is ready to join the workforce, he said.

“Right now is the first time I’m going to be living in P.E.I. for the summer, so I’m looking for employment. Something more full-time.”

There were more opportunities than he expected, said Nicholason.

“I went to school for energy systems engineering technology. There’s a lot of employment opportunities here that base around what I learned.”

Skills PEI is holding its next job fair at Holland College in Summerside April 4.

Advertisements