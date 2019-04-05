Computer animation competition attracts high school students

Uncategorized

By Abieyuwa Edegbe

March 28, 2019

Rosa Clement has always had an interest in animation.

So when the tenth grade student heard about a 2D Character and Computer Animation competition, she decided to join.

The 15-year-old said she divided up the work with her partner, Myles, and they have been taking the work as it comes.

“We are dividing up the scenes, we’re going to try our hardest and hopefully do really well.”

Clement said she doesn’t think they stand a chance at winning the competition.

“It’s just really hard to animate fast enough and both of us are kind of inexperienced at it.”

Myles Tremere, Clement’s partner, said he has never done animation before.

“I’m a traditional artist and it’s really overwhelming being around so much technology and not know how to use it.”

The Grade 10 student said he has always wanted to do animation but never had the opportunity to get into it.

“I know it’s what I want to do just from seeing what other people can do and it’s inspiring.”

Tremere plans to take Video Game Art and Animation at Holland College after high school.

Tiffany Baxter is an instructor in the program at Holland College and is also a national committee member representing P.E.I.

The competition is to challenge their animation principles, getting action and storytelling, said Baxter.

“Competitors have to create some pre-productions or concept art or story boarding and they animate some characters, backgrounds, put in some audio to create a mini animation.”

Competitors get to go to the national competition representing P.E.I. and this year’s nationals will be in Halifax.

There are provincial committee members who help deal with all the competitions in the provincial level and they will be in charge of picking the winners, she said.

“Whoever wins here today, I will continue to train until the start of the national competition and I’ll be there to help judge.”

Rosa Clement works on a piece for the computer animation competition. Abieyuwa Edegbe photo

Video Game Art and Animation instructor, Tiffany Baxter at the 2D character and computer animation competition. Abieyuwa Edegbe photo.Computer animation competition attracts high school students.Abieyuwa Edegbe photo

