‘We mean business’ Island federal workers gather in support of contract bargaining

Federal government workers from across the Island gathered on University Avenue Feb. 28 to protest the Phoenix Pay System.

By Ben Forrester

March 7, 2019

Horns were honking and flags were flying along University Avenue in front of Sobeys Feb. 28.

Island federal workers lined the sidewalks, demanding better employment contracts.

The federal government is calling for a wage freeze despite ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which triggered protests across Canada.

Employee payments aren’t being adjusted enough for inflation, said Veteran’s Affairs Union President Debbie Buell.

“We’ve inched along and moved the markers a little bit but we’re nowhere near the rate of inflation for our bargaining team and for our members. It’s not all about money but right now it’s at 1 per cent, which is nowhere near the rate of inflation.”

It’s time for federal workers to take a stand and demand better payments, said Buell.

“We have endured a nightmare with the Phoenix pay system. Our members have endured not being paid correctly, not being paid on time and not being paid at all. Enough is enough.”

The Phoenix Payroll system was implemented in 2016 in the hopes of reducing labor and costs. Since then it has caused several payment problems, whether it’s overpayment, underpayment or a lack of payment.

Maureen Getson is a Summerside tax center employee who has seen the Phoenix problems affect coworkers.

“I’ve seen some of my members lose a house, not be able to buy a house because Phoenix has screwed up their pay so bad, it’s caused a lot of stress and undo hardship. I would really like to see the government fix Phoenix.”

Blame for the problems has been passed around since the Phoenix system was unrolled, but it’s not a matter of which party is at fault, said Getson.

“Some say it’s the Liberals’ fault, some say it’s the Conservatives’ fault but really, in all reality, it’s both their faults. One started it and the other one finished it. Now it just needs to be fixed.”

Veteran’s Affairs regional vice-president Jody LaPierre also took part in the protest.

“The offers they’ve given us have been insulting. Basically, we’re going backwards. We provide the public services to all Canadians and Islanders. Public service workers deserve to be paid on time like anyone else. They still have to show up and do their job.”

The negotiations have been lacking a sense of respect, LaPierre said.

“I received a personal letter from Justin Trudeau when he came into power that stated he was going to return the respect to public servants, well where is that?”

Negotiations are still ongoing.

