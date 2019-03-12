P.E.I. woman starts sharing circle to help heal and inspire

Kelly Clements-Gennis says her sacred space is important to her because it lets her self-reflect and do soul work. Nakeesa Aghdasy photo.

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

Feb. 22, 2019

Kelly Clements-Gennis was 19 when she became a single mother to twin boys.

For almost a decade after, she struggled with balancing raising her family and making time for herself. Often, she found herself feeling unfulfilled.

She decided to hire a life coach and that decision changed everything, she said.

“It was a really hard time in my life and looking back now, it made me realize I’m stronger than people told me I was, or more than I thought I was.”

Her life coach told her she needed to follow her calling and that was why she was so unfulfilled, she said.

“She said to me, you need to do this work, you’re here and you’re not well because when you don’t follow your calling, it makes you sick. And I got it.”

Clements-Gennis became a certified life coach, wanting to dedicate herself towards helping others by inspiring them to do what makes them happy.

“It just confirmed all the hard stuff that I had to go through in my life, I went through it because I have a purpose and that’s to take what I’ve experienced and help others.”

She has her certification in public speaking training and facilitation and has developed several programs around women’s wellness, including: mother/daughter empowerment, self-esteem, self-empowerment and positive body image.

Then, two years ago, she decided to do something completely different; she started her own home cleaning company.

“I needed to reset and see what I wanted to do.”

But, she found she was miserable and again needed to make a change.

“Over the last two years, it was really hard for me to push myself. I kept feeling less and less well. It was really hard to show up to work, to life. I had to get back to facilitating.”

So, Clements-Gennis started a new program.

It’s called Soul Work, a monthly women’s circle.

The program includes meditation, smudge cleansing, oracle cards and positive affirmations.

She said it’s all about feeding the soul.

“I thought I worked a lot on myself over the past years. The last two years in particular, because I didn’t answer my soul’s calling, made me realize how strong I am.”

It taught her about how much pain people are in too; especially women, she said.

“A lot of us show up to work and do things for a 9-5 pay cheque because we have to provide. Which is okay, that’s what I did, but there has to be time for the soul work after that, or in between, or before that.”

She has noticed women are burnt out from the hectic struggles of everyday life, she said.

“We need something to fill the cup back up.”

Soul Work is also important to her because of what she calls the superficial, technological world we live in today, she said.

“We’re disconnected from each other big time. I want to feel connected to other women because every time I do that, I grow. It nourishes me. My driving force is for my own renewal. I need to gather with women. If you do anything in life, it has to feed you first.”

At the beginning of every session, a smudging ceremony takes place.

“All these ritualistic things are what goes into the soul work. Sage is a beautiful way to set a ritual because women come in and don’t know what to expect. They’re nervous. That sage comes through and it tunes you into your sacred space.”

Oracle cards are a great way to break the ice with strangers as well, she said.

“Oracle cards are actually a really great way to build sisterhood. Instant community is built from there because people start to connect when someone gets a card that others resonate with.”

Clements-Gennis hopes the Soul Work circles will grow as more Island women learn about it, she said.

“If we can come together and you bring women together, there’s something so powerfully nourishing about that. It’s healing.”

She feels like it’s her calling to help people, she said.

“It’s not made up. Whatever your heart and soul is calling you to do, that’s your truth.”

Jessica Simmonds believes in that message.

She has known Clements-Gennis their whole lives and saw firsthand how she transformed her life by practicing her ‘soul work’, she said.

“It really helped her. She has come a long way and we’re much closer than we were when we were younger.”

Soul work has changed her own life as well and she credits it to creating a successful business in Toronto, she said.

“It really does work. If you’re positive, if you visualize your success, you’ll manifest it.”

She found out about the Soul Work women’s circle through a Facebook post and thought it was a great idea, she said.

“I’m really excited to go to the circle, it’s going to be good. It’s so nice for women to gather. I love being with my friends and I feel great after spending that time.”

