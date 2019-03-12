Let’s talk about sex identities ﻿

( UPEI conducted a sex identity workshop for students during Love and sex week. Babalpreet Kaur photo. )

By Babalpreet Kaur

Feb 14, 2019

UPEI recently conducted a workshop for students, giving them an opportunity to talk about gender identities.

The workshop focused on how the society only accepts the terms ‘he’ and ‘she’ as to explain gender identity. It let students speak about their beliefs around gender and how to overcome judgment from the public.

It took place on February 11 in the Cadre room of UPEI campus, as part of Love and Sex week.

Tanner MacKinnon, who helped organize the event, started the presentation by pointing out the fact that people judge each other through they way they dress and look.

MacKinnon said that the most common pronouns used do not include anything for gender non-conforming people.

“The pronouns we use are he for him, she for her and them for they.”

Noelle Gaiess, who also organized the event, said it’s also true that people often get angry if you use a wrong pronoun for them.

“The important thing to say is that you will try harder next time.”

Gaiess said that people should create community for themselves and respect and support people who have gender non-conforming identities.

“Often times when you talk about gender your immediate reaction is labels… how am I supposed to memorize these 5,000 new words with didn’t exist before.”

Gaiess said whether the idea of gender identity evolves or not, the main focus should also be to support that person with a gender non-conforming identity.

It is important to do this workshop because when people talk about sex and love they generally don’t talk about sex identity, she said.

“It leaves the idea that we should be talking about it, because it is a natural thing.”

MacKinnon said the workshop allows people to have a safe place to talk and discover who they are.

