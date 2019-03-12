Global Pet Foods donations keeps Humane Society’s doors open

Uncategorized

Global Pet Foods Charlottetown raised over $1,500. Each donator was represented by a red paw print on the walls of the store. Gobal Pet Foods photo.

( Feature photo: Josh Blinder, owner of the Global Pet Foods stores in P.E.I., holds the donation chart that shows how much the Charlottetown store raised for the Humane Society during the Show Us Your Heart campaign that ran from Feb. 8 to Feb. 22. Beth Atkinson photo.)

By Beth Atkinson

March 6, 2019

Global Pet Foods raised $1,500 in donations for the P.E.I. Humane Society in just two weeks.

The store had a goal of raising $1,750, an amount it has met in the past, but fell short due to the fact that getting donations has been a challenge said Josh Blinder, owner of Global Pet Foods P.E.I.

He said there are many other stores also asking for charity donations.

“It’s getting harder and harder to request funds from people.”

The campaign is an annual event that started 13 years ago.

Each of the company’s 183 stores Canada-wide asks customers for donations towards a local animal rescue of their choice.

The company then matches each $1 donation, said Blinder.

“If you can’t give them a home, give them a small contribution.”

The company is using adoption events as a way to get people engaged.

The Humane Society showcased cats that needed a home at the store, said Blinder.

“That way the face of the organization is there. People get to see where the funds are going.”

All donations collected by Global Pet Foods goes straight to animal care, said Humane Society development manager Jennifer Harkness.

“The great thing is that the national company matches the donations. It makes a real difference.”

From surgeries to vaccinations, medications, and daily care, Harkness said they need all the money they can get.

“If it wasn’t for the fundraiser, Humane Society wouldn’t get to keep its shelter doors open.”

Advertisements