New federal drone regulations coming soon

New Canadian drone regulations are coming into effect on June 1.

UPEI hosted an information session highlighting the new regulations. Babalpreet Kaur photo.

Feb. 22, 2019

By Babalpreet Kaur

New Drone regulations for both recreational and commercial users are going to be the same as of June 1.

The UPEI Climate Lab partnered with Transport Canada to hold an information session regarding the new regulations at UPEI on Feb. 20.

Transport Canada is conducting sessions across the country to inform the public about the new regulations, starting in Halifax. UPEI was the second stop.

Jeannie Steward-Smith is policy advisor with Transport Canada.

She said the changes took years of consultation with both the drone sector and with Canadians.

“We pre-published the set of rules in 2017 that was open for comments by the public for 90 days.”

They also went on a road show and talked to the public about what the government was proposing and got the feedback, she said.

“We made some significant changes to what was proposed in 2017.”

Steward-Smith said the rules were announced in January but they won’t be enforced until June 1st.

“That period was set to allow people to familiarize them with rules.”

Carl Warren is Civil Aviation Safety Inspector with Transport Canada. He said people presume drones are just toys, but rules and regulations need to exist.

“It is not a toy, it’s an aircraft.”

Warren said the acronym for drone is RDA (remotely piloted aircraft).

Previous rules made a distinction between recreational and commercial use, but that distinction is going to disappear, Warren said.

“The rules are going to be common for all operators.”

Drones weighing 250 grams to 25 kilograms need a license to be operated, but drones lighter than 250 grams do not.

“ But any drone should not be operated in a manner that can cause harm to person or property.”

Warren said when a person is operating a drone, they are no longer a recreational user, and they are considered a pilot.

Owners have to register the drone. Then they will either apply for a Basic Operation License or an Advanced Operation License.

To get an advanced license, you have to take a flight review test, in which they fly the drone while being observed by an authorized person.

Because no flight-test is necessary for a basic license, there are more restrictions, said Warren.

To get a basic license a score of 65% is necessary. For an advanced license the score is 80%.

Tom Hastie is an engineer with Transport Canada. He said advanced operation involves higher risks. Manufactures need to declare whether their model of drone can be used in advanced operation.

There is a declared list of all the manufacturers whose drones can be used for advanced operation.

If the drone is not on the list, the manufacturer should be informed to get their name on the list.

“Manufacturer should declare if the drones could fly on basic or advanced operation.”

Roger Smith is safety inspector with Transport Canada. He said the enforcement of the rules is a challenge, as it is hard to gather evidence.

RCMP will be involved in the enforcement, giving fines and warnings to the people breaching the regulations.

If someone wants to use a drone in advertising, they will need to get a Special flight operation certificate (SFCOs), he said.

Accidents involving drones peaked in 2016, which is what caused Transport Canada to look at changing the regulations in the first place, he said.

“There are 36,000 planes and 200,000 drones in Canada, but there were no regulations on flying drones regarding the safety of public.”

Kevin Bailey, drone coordinator for the RCMP, said ensuring the public is safe is the RCMP’s biggest concern.

“We had about eight complains over a month in Stratford in the same neighborhood, someone is hovering over my back pool and that sort of things,”

Bailey said the RCMP are encouraging people to register their drones.

“99% of the times if our officers see someone flying drone outside, they wouldn’t bother them.”

Andrew MacDonald is with the UPEI Climate Research Lab. He said his team has done extensive work with drone technology, including studying dune systems, coastal erosion, shoreline armoring, wind turbine inspection, and waste management.

“The new regulations should not cause any roadblocks for our research but we will need to follow new procedures, such as registering all of our drones, now to be referred to as RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), with Transport Canada and ensuring that any RPAS we fly is a model approved by Transport Canada.”

There are also new online tests for pilots, so any new pilots that we employ will need to ensure that they have passed the appropriate tests to fly legally on Prince Edward Island, he said.

“The new regulations should ultimately be very useful, as they provide more clarity than the previous regulations.”

