“There are too many aestheticians and nail technicians without proper training and it’s dangerous.” Nail technician wants PEI cosmetology association

Feb. 20, 2019

By Beth Atkinson

Jayde Acorn didn’t have to look far when she chose a makeup artist for her wedding.

Her friend, Kayla Jesso has been improving as a self-taught makeup artist after becoming a beauty guide for a national makeup company last August.

Acorn had a few makeup artist options to choose from but decided on Jesso because of her passion for makeup.

It was also important finding an artist Acorn would be comfortable with and could easily get along with, she said.

“I’ve seen a few pictures that she has posted over the last couple months. She seems to know what she’s doing.”

Acorn wasn’t concerned with Jesso’s credentials or certificates.

“I think if it’s something you really want to do, you’re going to excel.”

But there’s more to being a makeup artist than having a passion.

Genevieve Boucher is the executive director for the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick.

The association requires its members to meet a certain standard for skills and sanitary requirements under their provincial Cosmetology Act, said Boucher.

“We’re also permitted to inspect establishments where cosmetology is practiced to ensure our Act and by-laws are being respected, for the protection of the public.”

In New Brunswick, a makeup artist needs to have 300 hours of training and 35 hours of work experience in a licensed salon to get their diploma before they are employed.

“Our legislation requires us to examine the skills and ability of a person in cosmetology, before issuing a license to practice, as well as their knowledge of sanitary regulations.”

On P.E.I. there is no cosmetology association, and there’s no regulations.

Heather Panton, an Island certified nail technician, said she would like to see an association on the island.

Panton said back in 2017, meetings had been organized to determine if an association was necessary.

“I went to all of the meetings but nothing came of it.”

The meetings were aimed at aestheticians, makeup artists, nail technicians, and anyone else working in the beauty industry who isn’t covered by the P.E.I. Hairdressers Association.

There were a lot of mixed opinions. Ultimately, there wasn’t enough support to get an association started, said Panton.

“It was fairly split at the meetings. Half wanted an association for the regulations and the other half just felt like an association was a money grab and too much work.”

Without certification or proper training, those in the beauty industry, such as aestheticians, makeup artists, and nail technicians are not required to adhere to regulations or certain standards.

Panton said that worries her.

“There are too many aestheticians and nail technicians without proper training and it’s dangerous.”

Customers on P.E.I. need to look out for “professional” services that aren’t actually licensed, she said.

“If someone is paying for a professional service, they would want to know that the service provider is legitimately trained.”

Without regulations, nothing sets apart those who are YouTube-taught from those who have invested years in training, said Panton.

“No one should be put at risk going to someone who could potentially give them an infection because they don’t have proper training.”

