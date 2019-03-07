Residents express concerns about proposed Fitzroy bike lane



About 60 residents attended the recent public meeting on the Fitzroy Street Bike Lane project. Miwa Takahashi photo.

Feb. 28, 2019

By Miwa Takahashi

About 60 people attended a public meeting about the proposed bike lane on Fitzroy ave in Charlottetown. The meeting was held at the Rodd Charlottetown on Feb. 26.

While there was some support, not everyone is in favour of the idea.

Ian Scott said while he supports the idea of cycling lanes, he doesn’t think Fitzroy is the right location.

“I have backed out of Fitzroy Street driveways for many years. And I know how dangerous it is. Backing out into one-lane and concerns for cyclists who are traveling in both directions.

“It is a major concern. I am also a cyclists and I am a senior. And I cycle with kids. And I realized that you are trying to accommodate kids and seniors and for me this plan is not the accommodation we need.”

Sustainability officer Ramona Doyle explained how this project got started.

“In 2012 the province, Charlottetown and Cornwall and Stratford got together to develop a regional active transcription plan. And this plan was intended to look at cycling and infrastructure in the street.” She said.

Cycling infrastructure has been a major theme in a number of City of Charlottetown consultation sessions in recent years.

In the summer of 2018, the city held three “let’s talk cycling” pop-ups to engage the public in cycling safety and gather feedback on necessary improvements.

The city held a well-attended community drop-in session last month as well.

Mark MacDonald is with CBCL Ltd., the engineering firm commissioned by the city to come up with a design proposal.

He said Fitzroy Street was chosen for the new bike lane because it is one-way, with few intersections and turns, making it a safe street.

“Also the traffic volumes are generally lower than adjacent streets, and don’t justify the two existing travel lanes.”

The bike lane would be separated from traffic by a three-inch high concrete median in some places.

And about 60 parking spaces would be lost because the bike lane would take over the south side of street.

James Macdonald is an avid cyclist.

He finds drivers are in Charlottetown are courteous towards cyclists, and attitudes that have improved over the last 30 years.

“Most drivers are so courteous. If you follow the rules of the road, they are really respectful to cyclists today. Maybe they are cyclists themselves.”

But MacDonald has concerns about the cost to design the project which is about $83,000.

“That money could be used on the cycling routes we have on the streets in Charlottetown.”

Despite the concerns, Mayor Philip Brown is pleased with community input.

“And whatever direction we go in, I want to keep moving forward, so that we look at an overall biking strategy for whole city.

“Also talk more about how we, as a community, need to be more conscientious cycling safety should be first and foremost not only for adults but also for children.”

