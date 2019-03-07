Provincial Assessment review says there’s room for improvement

Dr. Richard Jones presented the findings of his in-depth review into P.E.I.’s literacy and mathematics assessments Feb. 19. Ben Forrester photo.

By Ben Forrester

Feb. 19, 2019

Island learning assessments have a strong foundation but can be improved, according to a newly published review.

The review, conducted by Toronto company RMJ Assessment, includes 30 recommendations to help the P.E.I. government improve the Common Assessment program.

Information for the review was gathered during interviews, focus groups and surveys with students, parents and educators, said RMJ Assessment founder Dr. Richard Jones.

“Generally, the people who were involved in those expressed support for the current model in which students were assessed in literacy and mathematics at key stages of learning.”

The provincial assessments evaluate students on their knowledge of literacy and mathematics in grades three, six, nine, 10 and 11.

Most people support the assessments, as long as they’re used for the right purpose, said Jones.

“We also had messages around not being opposed to testing, if the results are used to improve student achievement, so there was two different types of support.”

Minister of Education Jordan Brown agreed.

“In P.E.I., schools use the results to set school goals and in the department we use them to plan our direction and allocate our resources.”

Among the recommendations is a suggestion to document more of the testing process, said Jones.

“There seems to be a need for describing, in better detail, how test items and questions are developed, how tests are created, how the scoring is done. We need to have something that actually documents it.”

There’s also a need for better human resources, said Jones.

“We’re talking about the need for literacy coaches, numeracy coaches, the kinds of professional development that look at understanding assessment process.”

The government is receptive to those suggestions, said Brown.

“We’re going to sit down with the intermediate and high school principals and appropriate staff to determine our next steps for the literacy assessment.”

Brown vouched personally for the importance of the assessments.

“What doesn’t get measured, doesn’t get done.”

This review was first mentioned in 2017 during the province’s Speech from the Throne.

The government plans to create a new communication plan with all Island schools, but has not set a completion date.

