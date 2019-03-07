Holland College celebrates diversity on campuses with 2nd annual fair

By Prabhjit Kaur

March 6, 2019

Mi’kmaq heritage actors honoured the Island’s indigenous history by performing Mi’kmaq culture songs and dance at the Holland College’s second annual diversity fair.

The actors featured Richard Pellissier-Lush, Julie Pellissier-Lush and several others.

The provincial government has named Julie Pellissier-Lush as the first poet laureate, a poet officially appointed by the government to compose poems for special events and occasions.

The fair has a very important message, not only for Mi’kmaq culture, but all the cultures, said Richard Pellissier-Lush, Julie’s son.

“It was a great venue for us to be out here and the crowd was very engaging.”

The actors included both adults and youth to encourage the youth to get involved in cultural activities, said Pellissier-Lush.

“We try to incorporate the youth into our showcases to get them out of the community and involve them into theatre and dancing in culture.”

The group tell Mi’kmaq folk tales from long ago who educate the youth about the culture.

Julie Pellissier-Lush singing a Mi’kmaq song on the annual Diversity Fair at the Holland College. Prabhjit Kaur photo

“Our main goal is to showcase our culture and our tradition and give people a great show at the end.”

Maureen Duffy is the director of student services at Holland College. The fair’s aim is to highlight cultural diversity and help people learn more about the customs and traditions of other cultures.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the diversity we have on campus,” she said.

There will be different people from different regions representing different cultures in the next few days, she said.

“We wanted to ensure that we celebrated that and welcomed students and educate other students about what our campuses have based on diversity.”

The college is encourages the students to participate in the diversity fair and bring in their culture. “It’s great whatever awareness we can bring to our student on different campuses about the cultural diversity,” Duffy said.



(Featured photo: Richard Pellissier-Lush performing Mi’kmaq dance in the Holland College cafeteria on the annual Diversity Fair. Prabhjit Kaur photo.)

