First Holland College president’s legacy lives on



A tribute for the founding president of Holland College Dr. Don Glendenning was held at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall on Feb. 21. Natalie Boissonneault photo.

Feb. 22, 2019

By Natalie Boissonneault

In June of 1948, Don Glendenning was finishing his teaching year in a one- room school house on the east coast of New Brunswick.

“This is a historic year for me,” he thought. “So why don’t I get everyone together for a school picture?”

One of his students, Tony, didn’t want his picture taken.

“Tony, years from now you’ll be able to look and there’s Nancy, she’s a nurse. And there’s Johnny, he’s down with the N.B. Telephone.”

Tony piped up.

“And there’s teacher, he’s dead!” Tony said.

It will be 50 years next week since Glendenning and his family left Miramichi, N.B. to come to P.E.I.

During his first week on the Island, he went to a job interview, and ended up becoming the first president of Holland College in 1969.

He’s remained on P.E.I. ever since.

Fred Hyndman was part of the original planning committee to build Holland College.

“[We] set a lot of broad design objectives and ambitions for the college before it actually existed.”

One of the first specific tasks the planning committee had was to find someone who could carry those dreams into reality, Hyndman said.

When it came time to vote on the first president, it was unanimous in favour of Glendenning despite one person, said Hyndman.

“If I am selected, you must understand. I will not stay for more than 10 years,” Glendenning said.

Glendenning stayed for 30 years, Hyndman said.

“I think for the benefit of the college and the benefit of his own career and wife.”

The achievements and accomplishments of Holland College have grown and emerged, he said.

“Thank you Don very much, I’m glad you broke your word.”

Former Holland College art teacher at Henry Purdy said Glendenning is one of a kind.

“The motivation that this energetic man has been able to provide not just to people in education but to the general public is nothing short of remarkable.”

There wasn’t a single staff member who worked at the college who Dr. Glendenning didn’t know by their first name. He was always talking to people, Purdy said.

“It is an example of if you want something successful to build that’s going to last. The foundation couldn’t have been stronger.”

We owe an awful lot to Dr. Glendenning, he said.

“I’d like to congratulate Dr. Glendenning on a remarkable career that is still continuing…he still is a radical…and I hope he’ll continue that way.”

Current Holland College president Sandy MacDonald said Glendenning set the foundation for presidents who have succeeded him.

“It’s a lot easier to come into something when all the tough slaying has been done.”

The college started with 360 square feet and a budget of $100,000. Now, said MacDonald, you walk into the building today with a thriving community of graduates from all over the world, he said.

“Without Don, Henry and Fred we wouldn’t be here today. And the school certainly wouldn’t be what it is.”

