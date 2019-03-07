Brewing change with HER Risin’

By Michael Robar

March 1, 2019

Jaz Krautwurst made a beer.

It wasn’t just any beer and she didn’t do it alone.

She made it with 11 other women to celebrate International Women’s Day at Upstreet Craft Brewing.

The team is comprised of all the women in the company, regardless of position, Krautwurst said.

“Everyone from front of house, all of our kitchen staff, our upper management, all of us got together for a day.”

The day was spent brainstorming ideas for what kind of beer they wanted to make, as well as what they wanted it to taste like, with decisions made together, she said.

“Everybody throws out their ideas, then we discuss them and pretty naturally all come to a consensus on one thing or another.”

After figuring out what they wanted to make, they arranged a day with Upstreet’s brewmaster to ensure they were making the best beer they could, she said.

“We did everything ourselves, but with his guidance. He’s a pro.”

The last step in production, a cold crash, was to take place on Feb. 28. Cold crashing involves rapidly cooling the beer to increase its clarity.

This year’s beer will be a Belgian witbier—a hop-heavy wheat beer—and will be named HER Risin’, pronounced like horizon, said Krautwurst.

“The hashtag for Women’s Day this year is ‘balance for better,’ so we picked that as our name to sort of tie into that theme.”

Only one batch has been brewed and none will be bottled. It will be sold at Upstreet and Craft Beer Corner by the pint, Krautwurst said.

“And of course you can fill up your growlers and grunts if you want to take it home.”

Growlers and grunts are refillable bottles people can have filled at Upstreet or Craft Beer Corner.

Krautwurst was happy to participate to help change gendered trades, she said.

“I feel like it’s important to see representation from women in a lot of trades that are sort of more traditionally male dominated and beer brewing is certainly one of those.”



(Featured photo: Jaz Krautwurst in front of the brewing beer she helped make at Upstreet Craft Brewing. Krautwurst and 11 other women created a beer for International Women’s Day. Michael Robar photo.)

