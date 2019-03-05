Unicorn spotted on Grafton

By Cole Lalonde

Feb. 28, 2019

A unicorn was found on the snowy steps of the Charlottetown Inn on Grafton Street, courtesy of the Jack Frost Festival ice sculptors who were staying there.

Canada’s Olympic Snow Sculpting Team gifted it to the hotel after the festival on Feb. 19 as a show of appreciation.

“I was equally as awestruck as everybody else has been,” said Wayne Cotton, general manager of the Charlottetown Inn.

Cotton said it gets a lot of positive feedback.

“It’s comical. I’ve asked the front desk because I’ve noticed myself a lot of people walking down the street, stopping to take pictures.

“And we’re even seeing guests that are checking in that go over and get a picture. If they have kids the kids stand beside it. It’s very popular.”

A young lady was walking, most likely towards Holland College, and Cotton could see her.

“Everyone does that head turn and then they turn again, like, ‘Am I seeing a unicorn?’”

She made it a point to come in and ask about it.

“[She] had a picture and then turned around, did a selfie with it,” he said.

“It’s nice to see that.”

Unfortunately, one of the unicorn’s legs has broken off, said Cotton.

“I would say as long as the cold weather stays, usually it’ll last until the middle of March. Then it’ll start to disintegrate.”

The team does something every year for the hotel, he said.

“They did a mermaid for us one year, sitting on a rock. And that was the same size and that was equally as beautiful.”

Last year Cotton received a photo of the team on the nearby event grounds, posing in front of the snow machines, he said.

The team spends their entire winter sculpting all across the country and North America, then comes here and works feverishly on the Jack Frost Winter Festival, said Cotton.

He’s flattered to have them choose his hotel each year and even more flattered they would take the time to leave such nice gifts, he said. “It’s very flattering and awe-inspiring to see the creativity these folks have.”

(Featured image: An ice sculpture of a rearing unicorn arrived in front of the Charlottetown Inn on Grafton Street in February. It was made on behalf of Canada’s Olympic Snow Sculpting Team. Cole Lalonde photo.)

