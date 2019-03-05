Two Beggars creates handmade dog products for Islanders and tourists

Uncategorized

By Jason Mallard

Feb. 21, 2019

Two Beggars is a company that makes handcrafted bandanas, leashes, collars, pillows, harnesses and treats for dogs, selling them at the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market.

Renita Gallant created Two Beggars four and a half years ago, named in honour of her two dogs, Jesse and Spot.

Spot was only a few years old at the time and she was very sick. Spot refused to eat while on the medication the vet prescribed.

Gallant made her some pumpkin treats, hoping it would get her to eat, as pumpkin is good for dogs. The treats got Spot eating again, and she was given a clean bill of health soon after.

Gallant thought other people might want the treats for their dogs as well, so she created two more kinds, bacon cheddar, and a heavily fruit based one she calls Pupcakes.

She decided the best place to sell them was at the Farmer’s Market and she was lucky to get in, said Gallant.

“They really didn’t have a spot for anybody, but because I was selling something that no one else there was making, they sort of just made a little room for me.”

Over time she added more and more to the business, naming it Two Beggars.

While the Farmer’s Market isn’t closed during the winter, Gallant’s stand is outside so she promotes primarily through Facebook, making and selling her products out of her home.

It is her full-time job and it’s more work than it seems like, she said.

“It’s a job and a half, really.”

She spends most of the day sewing and baking, which is weird, said Gallant.

“I didn’t even know how to sew five years ago. I just started playing with it.”

In late May, Gallant will open a Two Beggars shop in Founder’s Hall.

The Farmer’s Market wasn’t viable enough to make it a worthwhile job, but she didn’t want to give it up, she said.



Renita Gallant relaxes with her dogs Spot (left) and Jesse (right).

“I kind of had to decide, do I stop doing this, or do I find a way to actually make it profitable.”

Gallant makes most of her profit from tourists, as she sells P.E.I. specific dog products. With the location of Founder’s Hall right by the cruise ship dock, Gallant hopes for her business to flourish, she said.

“What I would love to see is that it gets so busy that I can step back a little bit.”

There is enough demand that she has hired a second set of hands. Jennifer Pitre joined the small business in early February.

Pitre has been unemployed for the past 17 years, and was starting to look for work to help financially.

A friend directed her to Gallant’s facebook post requesting some extra hands to help keep up with the demand of her products.

Pitre has only fundamental sewing training, but it was enough for Gallant to hire her. She didn’t know if she was ready for the commitment of a job yet, Pitre said.

“The commitment worried me. I’ve been out of work for so long.”

It became clear after agreeing to join, this was the perfect job, Pitre said.

“It’s way better than a big company.”

As a mom of two, the flexible hours was one of the big appeals of the job, she said.

“I can work on it whenever I want.”

Pitre works exclusively on bandanas, while Gallant keeps up with making leashes, collars, pillows, coats and treats.

The work is perfect for retirement, Pitre said.

“It’s not hard and I can do it while the kids are at school or out of the house.”

All the products are sold for less than $25, except for coats, which are priced depending on the dog’s size and the design requested.



(Featured image: Renita Gallant’s dog, Jesse, sports one of the bandanas Gallant plans to sell at her shop inside Founder’s Hall. Jason Mallard photo.)

