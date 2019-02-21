‘There’s more that unites us than divides us,’ says PC Party nominee

By Wyatt Gillis

Feb. 12, 2019

Shawn Driscoll entered the PC leadership race as the youngest candidate. Though he lost, he says Islanders haven’t seen the last of him.

The PC Party leadership race wrapped up Feb. 9th with Dennis King being elected as leader of the party.

King defeated four other nominees on the ballot, Shawn Driscoll, Kevin Arsenault, Allan Dale and Sarah Stewart-Clark.

Driscoll, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Dalhousie University, was dropped after the first ballot results were read, with 307 votes to his name.

In an interview after the convention, Driscoll said he considers this only the beginning of his involvement with the PC Party, and that Islanders haven’t heard the last of him just yet.

The card-carrying Conservative considers lower taxes and less government a large part of why he joined the party, he said.

The 34-year-old politician got his start in politics while delivering newspapers for The Guardian when he was 12 years old.

“Elmer MacFadyen asked me if I could deliver some campaign flyers along my paper route. I suppose you could say that’s when I got my start.”

Driscoll also has experience working with former Egmont MP Gail Shea in Ottawa. He had previously planned to go to law school before parlaying his internship with Shea into a job for four years.

Politics can be cutthroat, said Driscoll, but he doesn’t take it personally.

“Well, you gotta be comfortable in your own skin because you’re out there on the clothesline blowing in the wind.

“The party spoke and I respect that.”

Driscoll chalked up his loss to a lack of volunteers.

“I was the last one to join the race, and as a result, a lot of friends and family who might have supported me had already endorsed other candidates.”

Driscoll sees a bright future for the party. He’s excited by the number of young people who will be seeking nomination within their districts.

Kris Curry will be seeking nomination in District 17, Sarah Stewart-Clark in District 9 and Cory Deagle in District 3.

He said party leader Dennis King has already reached out to him and asked himself and the other candidates to remain a part of the team.

“We have to work together and I want to do everything I can to continue to make that happen.

“There’s more that unites us than divides us.”

(Featured image: Dennis King, newly-elected leader of the Island’s PC Party, speaks to Shawn Driscoll prior to the candidates’ opening speeches at the Feb. 9 leadership convention in Charlottetown. Melanie Jackson photo.)

