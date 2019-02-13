(AUDIO)‘Travelling is my reason for living’: Islander chooses hostels and ‘workaway’ program over resorts

( Donna Glass poses with an Icelandic wooden calendar and a carpet beater from Germany, a few of the many mementos she has collected during her travels. Beth Atkinson photo.)

By Beth Atkinson

Feb. 7, 2019

Donna Glass has a need for travel.

Growing up in Ontario, Glass would take road trips to P.E.I. with her family every two years, to visit her mother’s home province.

At the time, she didn’t think her road trips to another province would turn into overseas adventures to places like Switzerland or Mexico.

Now, over 40 years later, she has visited more than 40 countries.

“Travelling is my reason for living.”

(Donna Glass will be packing her bags for another trip in May to Dublin, Ireland. Beth Atkinson photo.)

She would love to see everyone have the same amazing experiences she’s had. Glass said it only takes her a day to meet the locals and find out the bus schedules. But she recognizes that it can often be hard be hard for some people to adapt to a new country, especially if it’s just a short trip.

“In that case, they’d be better off travelling for a long period of time, or not at all.”

In her early twenties, Glass frequently visited Mexican resorts with her friends on vacation.

She doesn’t travel like that anymore, resorts and all-inclusive packages are in her past.

“When people go to Dominican, Cuba, Jamaica, and they stay at these all-inclusives and they never leave, they learn very little about the country.”

When Glass travels she does it through a cultural exchange program called ‘Workaway.’ It connects travellers with people who offer room and board in exchange for volunteer work.

“You’re actually living with locals, you’re learning about their lives, you’re helping them make their living.”

But, travellers should research the country they’re visiting ahead of time.

Pauline Wood, Expedia franchise owner on P.E.I., offers clients more than just help with their travel booking.

As the largest travel company in the world, Wood said she trains her travel advisors to give their customers guidance with the complete package.

“If you’re going to Africa, you can visit the wineries but we want you to experience everything Africa has to offer.”

Wood suggested people go down into the villages to meet the people or go on a safari tour.

The most common places Expedia clients travel to are the Caribbean and Europe, she said.

Wood suggests that travellers use a reputable tour company.

“Never do things totally independent. If you run into trouble, you’re all on your own.”

Meanwhile, Glass will be packing her bags for another trip in May. This time, she’ll be going to Dublin, Ireland.

