(AUDIO)Billiards tables are fewer in Charlottetown, but still popular

( The Canadian Cue Sports league meets every Tuesday at Dooly’s in Charlottetown. Keigan MacLeod photo. )

By Keigan MacLeod

Feb. 7, 2019

Despite the fact that Charlottetown has lots of bars, there aren’t very many with pool tables. That’s why Dooly’s is a popular spot.

Billy Brhynas of Charlottetown goes to there every week to play pool.

“I play every Tuesday night in the CCS (Canadian Cue Sports) league every Tuesday, usually 8-ball. I used to play a lot of 9-ball, but I don’t play as much anymore,” he said.

“There used to be a lot of 9-ball going on, but 9-ball seems to be the thing that draws people in now I guess.”

Bryhnas started playing the game when he was 13-years-old, and he was instantly hooked. It’s something he’s always wanted to be good at.

“Everybody wants to be good at something, and for me when I started playing I realized there was potential. I actually did get quite good at it over the years.”

He’s always looking to improve his game. Competing in a league with players at his level helps him to just that, he said.

“You kinda get the bug with it, you play better and you want to play better every time. That’s what draws you to it.”

To play better you need to put work into it, and Bryhnas suggests for new players to come down to the leagues and try out their skill.

“The league is a big thing for people. It gives everyone a chance to get introduced to the game.

“There are a lot of novice players, and then players who are better. It exposes everybody to the levels of the game.”

Devin Langlois is a novice player.

Even though he doesn’t play in a league, he wants to improve his game and is thinking about joining a fun league at Dooly’s, It gives new players an opportunity to play the game in a casual atmosphere.

“I feel that at my experience level I should join a league, but I want to improve my game before I go embarrassing myself in front of people.

Langlois started playing on his brother’s pool table when he was in high school, and still plays on it to this day.”

“I got the old pool table in the garage. The cloth is peeling off, and the cues are a little warped but it works for me.”

When he isn’t in the garage, he occasionally goes down to Dooly’s to play on the better tables.

“Those tables are so much better than the one I have. If I want to improve I guess I have to start going down there more often.”

In Canada, there are more than 2500 pool halls and public rooms with more than 250,000 regular players.

Advertisements