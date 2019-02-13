(AUDIO) PEI women’s march for equality about raising awareness and opportunities

(The third annual women’s march happened in Charlottetown on Jan, 19. About 100 took part. Miwa Takahashi photo.)

By Miwa Takahashi

Jan, 24, 2019

The third annual women’s march took place on Jan. 19th. About 100 people showed up, marching from the Coles Building on Grafton Street, down to the Confederation Court Mall.

Organizer Susan Hartley said she was inspired to start the PEI march 2 years ago, after witnessing the march in Washington, which attracted more than 200,000 people.

“With the inauguration of president Trump and goal is to raise awareness about inequality and how it effects specifically women but people of all genders or people who identified as women globally,” said Hartley.

( Susan Hartley is an organizer of women's march.

“So it is not just locally in Charlottetown. It brings an awareness to the general public and the lawmakers about the issues facing women.”

Hartley started a Facebook group to rally support for the first PEI march, and about 300 people showed up.

Darcie Lanthier also helped organize this year’s march, asking people to join her in knitting various coloured hats in support.

She said three years ago, pink hats became a symbol of the movement.

“Last year we were making variety hats. We had rainbow colour hats to support LGBT community and this year we are making a transgender hat to support transgender women and I have a green one to support in environmental justice.”

Dawn Wilson, executive director at P.E.I. Coalition for women in government, was one of participants in the march.

She said it is important to show support.

“As act of solidarity with women not only in P.E.I. or even in Canada but women across the world as a way to raise the profile and awareness about increasing opportunities for women around world.”

