(AUDIO)P.E.I. singer Dennis Ellsworth going on hiatus for baby daughter

By Josh Lewis

Dennis Ellsworth is trading in his guitar for diapers.

Fresh off winning the SOCAN songwriter of the year award from Music P.E.I., Ellsworth is preparing to become a dad.

His wife will give birth to a girl in a matter of days.

Ellsworth played his last show for a while on Feb. 2 at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown.

“It’s great to be able to do one more show. When we booked this show, I was dubious because there was a chance she might come early, or my phone would ring in the middle of the show and I’ve got to leave because my wife’s in labour.”

Ellsworth said his wife has been supportive of his music career, but it’s time to stay close to home for a while.

“I just don’t want to miss anything.”

He’s not sure how being a dad will change him as a songwriter.

“I’ll probably write songs for her and about how it affects me and how it makes me feel.”

Ellsworth’s 2018 album, Things Change, was produced by famed Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett.

“From a production standpoint, there’s an awful lot of Joel in the record. He’s got a really keen sense for songwriting and sonics.”

Some of the songs have a Plaskett-sounding vibe, Ellsworth said.

“If anyone wondered what it would sound like if I made a record with Joel Plaskett, it’s exactly what you would expect.

“Joel’s influence on the final product was huge and it was a thrill to work with him. He’s a genius.”

Heading into his hiatus, Ellsworth has some new material recorded in case he wants to release a single during his time off. He’ll also play some festivals this year, including the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown this May.

Music P.E.I. executive director Rob Oakie said he doesn’t think Ellsworth will slow down entirely.

“I can’t see Dennis being very absent, to be honest with you. Dennis writes so many songs. He’s a student of the art. If you saw his personal music collection it’s really quite varied.”

Ellsworth has 2020 tours planned for Europe and the UK. But for now, the joy of parenthood will be enough.

“It’s all going to be a wild ride, that’s how I’m looking at it. Ready for whatever comes my way.”

