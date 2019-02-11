(VIDEO) Logging out: Social media can negatively impact self-esteem says Canadian Mental Health Association

Tayte Willows wants to remind student of the impacts social media can have on mental health. Willows is a UPEI graduate who now works with the Canadian Mental Health Association. Ben Forrester photo(s).

By Ben Forrester

Jan. 31, 2018

Social media can help you connect and communicate but it’s not without its pitfalls, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The C.M.H.A. dropped by the UPEI campus on Tuesday as part of the school’s Mental Health Week.

Social media can be a helpful tool, but it can also lead to a lot of problems, said C.M.H.A. community development manager Tayte Willows.

“It affects our mental health in the sense of how it affects our self-esteem, our relationships with other people and how it affects our views of the world around us.”

The C.M.H.A. also wants to help people find strategies that help them cope with the problems, she said.

“Setting limits, I think is the most common one, we don’t always just encourage people to go cold turkey but we encourage them to find what works for them and figure out why they’re using social media.”

Most people assume these problems only exist for females on social media but men should be aware too, said Willows.

“One of the most common critiques you hear around social media is about self-esteem and so it’s really easy for us to assume that only women have to take and doctor their selfies but all genders have to deal with that, it might just look different.”

Daniel Gallant is a second year UPEI student who listened to Willows’ presentation.

“She actually talked a little bit about how everyone typically assumes younger people are always on their phone but that’s just a stereotype, so that was refreshing.

The presentation acknowledged an important issue but it’s unfortunate there’s an issue at all, he said.

Now that social media is affecting mental health, people also need to be aware of predatory ads, said Willows.

“We have to remember that someone is always trying to sell us something and it’s important to take a moment and ask who it is.”

Hopefully the Canadian Mental Health Association can help people stop comparing profiles for validation, said Gallant.

“It’s just too bad that things have gotten this bad,” said Gallant. “People are miserable because they don’t get enough likes.”

Willows plans to continue speaking about the problems throughout Canada.

