Paying it forward: Using social media to help others in need

By Amanda C. Melendez

Jan. 15, 2019

Being independent can be hard. It’s nice when you find help.

Shianne Guardiola manages a Facebook page called P.E.I Pay It Forward. The purpose is to help others in need.

People can post on the page to receive help and others can comment. Not everything has to go through me, said Guardiola.

The page is meant to help, so there is no buying or selling.

The 26-year-old wasn’t always in charge of the page. She found the page six years ago when she was trying to help a friend.

“My friend bought a new house and she was short on money to buy new furniture. I saw the page Pay it forward and tried it out.

“I wrote a message and they replied. My friend had new furniture the next day.”

She was active on the page, promoted it and was on the look out for those in need.

The original administrator of the page asked Guardiola to take over and she agreed.

“Thanks to the page, I’ve helped around 2,000 people.

“The page is only for P.E.I, that’s why I changed the name to P.E.I Paying It Forward. Right now the page has 3,000 to 5,000 members.”

Justin Taylor is grateful for Guardiola’s page. He came to Charlottetown in early January his from Ontario.

Taylor needed a computer for his lectures at UPEI. Luckily his landlord is Guardiola.

“It felt really good to have a free computer. She surprised me with the gesture, I never asked for it.”

It shows a whole different side of human nature, it’s a joy to see her dedication, said Taylor.

Islanders can reach the page if they need any electronics, help with phone bill, electric bill, vehicle, plane tickets, groceries, animal shelter or food, movers, housing, furniture, heat and even baby items.

From time to time Guardiola meets with other members in the group.

“We would pick one person, randomly, from the group and then ask if they need groceries or phone bill so we could pay it.”

When someone accepts the donation, Guardiola tries to plant a seed of wisdom when she delivers an order.

“When you receive this item please don’t sell it. If you don’t want it anymore, donate it, just pay it forward.”

Guardiola went through hard times herself. This is why she is dedicated to the page.

“I was grateful to receive help and this is my way to pay it forward.”

(Feature photo: Justin Taylor and Shianne Guardiola doing the mission of paying it forward. Amanda C. Melendez photo.)

