Island leaders call for stronger environmental awareness

By Cameron Ralph

Feb. 4, 2019

Green Party leader and Charlottetown mayor are calling for stronger environmental awareness to be better prepare for the future.

Green Party leader Peter Bevan- Baker said he wants P.E.I. to pay more attention to the environment.

“I want people to grow up on a planet that is safe, secure and sustainable.”

It’s not about becoming premier, said Bevan-Baker.

“It’s about creating a sustainable long-term plan that leaves P.E.I. in a healthy and prosperous state.”

Green Party candidate and justice critic Matt Macfarlane agrees.

“Liberal and Conservative governments have failed to prepare P.E.I. for the future.”

There is a simple solution, he said.

“The Green Party will create both a short and long-term plan to ensure both environmental and economic sustainability.”

The Green Party’s plan is within reach, he said.

“Islanders can finally be ready for the future that the province requires.”

Mayor Philip Brown said, everyone needs to contribute to a green future.

“It’s not just the Green Party’s responsibility, it’s all of our responsibilities.”

P.E.I. is severely behind in some environmental aspects, Brown said.

“There are places on P.E.I. that still dump sewage into lagoons, that is unacceptable.”

Action needs to be taken on issues outside of the province as well, Brown said.

“There is a pulp mill in Pictou N.S. that is planning to dump its waste in the Northumberland Strait as early as next year. It won’t affect P.E.I. now, but it will in the future and we need to take action.”

Everyone needs to be educated on these issues, he said.

“Voters need more knowledge, and we have the power to give it to them.”

(Feature photo: Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown discusses environmental awareness during a speech to Holland College journalism students on Feb. 4. Cameron Ralph photo.)

