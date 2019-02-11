Holland College’s top player, Mount Allison commit

By Matthew Martinborough

Jan. 23, 2019

Adam Shambemiradam was in his room when his cellphone rang.

He did not recognize the number, but answered it anyway.

On the other end was the recruiter from Mount Allison University’s football team.

“We have been following you all year and would like for you to play for us next year.”

Shambemiradam, Shambe to his friends, leaped into the air. Once he recovered, he answered.

“Oh sorry, yes. I will be honoured to play for you all.”

The 19-year-old received a partial scholarship to play football at the New Brunswick school after playing for Holland for the past two years.

But there was a problem.

He told Mount Allison he could not travel to their campus to sign because he wanted his teammates to see.

“My family is here. My family is my team. I had to make sure I was around my boys when I did it. That was amazing for me.”

He did the signing surrounded by his teammates at HC.

And there was one more thing.

One of his struggles coming out of high school was not making the grades, now he has a different mindset.

“My goal is, academically wise, I want to be able to go for a full four years on an honour roll. I want to be on the highest level of academics as possible.”

He loved Mount Allison from the jump because they gave him an opportunity nobody has been able to match, he said.

“They are giving me the opportunity to start as a rookie. With draft projections right now, I’m looking at the next level.”

He will miss the Holland College team because of his tenure and the bond they built together, he said.

(Feature photo: Adam “Shambe” Shambemiradam (bottom row with grey hat) signs with Mount Allison University football program for next season, surrounded by Holland College teammates. Matthew Martinborough photo.)

