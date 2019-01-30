(VIDEO)”A lot of them are very misunderstood animals”

People flocked to Little Ray’s from Jan. 18-20 to learn about the rescue animals the zoo has to offer including Max, the great horned owl. Shawn Adderley is head Zoo Keeper. Beth Atkinson photo.

By Beth Atkinson

Jan. 24, 2019

Shawn Adderley stood looking at the mountain gorilla exhibit at Bush Gardens Zoo in Florida. He had never seen a silverback gorilla before.

His family tried to move on, but Adderley asked to stay for a few more minutes.

When he finally joined his family again, he told them he had just had a strange experience.

“We were one.”

Twenty years later, Adderley remembers it as his first memorable zoo experience.

Now, he’s the head zoo keeper at Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo, one of the largest educational outreach programs in Canada that has rescued hundreds of animals including reptiles, domestic pets, exotic and farm animals.

He said he’s working to recreate that feeling of wonder he once had as a child, for those who visit the exhibit.

“To understand that it was another conscious sentient being, that’s something that, personally speaking, has stayed with me for a very long time.”

Adderley said Little Ray’s strives to educate the public on responsible pet ownership, and also to give reptile lovers, who tend to be introverts, a chance to interact with the public.

Five locals can sign up to volunteer for each city that Little Ray’s visits. As a volunteer, they get to work with the animals to educate visitors.

One of the main goals for Little Ray’s is to build the confidence of those who might not be comfortable in a social setting.

“We allow those people who don’t always have the best relationship with a lot of people around them a chance to all of a sudden interact with people in a very different light.”

For Kevin Basque, Little Ray’s is an opportunity to break out of his shell by changing people’s perceptions of the animals.

He started as a volunteer two years ago and a year later became a permanent employee.

“Snakes, crocodilians, spiders, a lot of them are very misunderstood animals and Little Ray’s allows us to change that.”

Basque is a trained veterinarian. When he had the chance to work with Little Ray’s, he took it.

“I worked with only cute fluffy things, and thought, why not expand my horizons?”

The rescued animals are his main goal, he said.

“If it wasn’t for our efforts many of them would have died. I want to give these animals a chance to live and to thrive.”

