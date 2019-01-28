(VIDEO) Wait, Cavendish has a mythical beast?

Matthew Jelley, Mayor of PEI’s Resort Municipality, including Cavendish. Photo by Daniel Brown.

Jan. 17, 2019

For anyone who isn’t familiar with Cavendish, P.E.I., let’s clear some things up.

The popular tourist site doesn’t have deer, caves, or a hospital. It also doesn’t have a mythical beast, or an Anne of Green Gables cult.

But CBC’s new comedy, Cavendish, has all of these things in its version of the town, which has some Islander’s upset. And it’s only going to get stranger.

Cavendish began airing on CBC on Jan. 8. Andrew Bush and Mark Little are the series creators, and also star as the two brothers who unravel the town’s mysteries.

When Little first heard of the real Cavendish, he was mesmerized. He and Bush were inspired to tell a story that captured its small town feel, Little said.

“Except instead of it just being a standard, strange small town, we wanted to push the strangeness in various ways.”

Their Cavendish soon became a completely fictionalized place, he said.

“We still wanted to use the name to kinda honour the seed of the idea.”

While most people seem to like the show, Little has seen some Islanders express otherwise online.

“I find this show to be not only completely ridiculous, but insulting,” user PEIGirl wrote on IMDB. “How about just a touch of research about the area? There are no caves for the beast to hide in. We have no deer on the Island.”

The show was never intended to make fun of Cavendish. The two creators love P.E.I., and the supernatural elements should indicate the show’s silliness, Little said.

“It’s not like anyone’s watching this show and thinking, ‘oh, that’s what Cavendish is like.’”

As for natural elements, Little knew there are no deer or hospitals in Cavendish. It’s a fictional story that’s set it in a real place, which is nothing new in fiction, he said.

“You don’t hear New Yorkers complaining that there’s no such thing as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles living in their sewers.”

Most of the show was filmed in Nova Scotia in Summer 2018. If the show get’s a second season, Little hopes to film more on P.E.I., he said.

“If they still let us on the Island.”

Matthew Jelley had a good laugh watching the shows first episode. He’s the mayor of the Resort Municipality, which includes Cavendish.

“It’s certainly a comedy, not a documentary,” he said.

The fact Bush and Little took liberties with their story is to be expected, he said.

“For me it’s a thing of lighten up and laugh a little.”

This time of year, Cavendish is a quiet town with hardworking people. In the summer, it’s many seasonal attractions draw in a lot of tourists, he said.

“Our population goes from about 250 people to almost 20,000 at any given time.”

Cavendish is a beautiful spot that continues to inspire artists, from Lucy Maud Montgomery to Bush and Little over time.

“Ultimately, I’m not aware of any mythical beast,” Jelley joked.

