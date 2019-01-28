(VIDEO) Louise Martin nearing two-year mark as CBC Compass host

Louise Martin is the face of Compass. Photos by Josh Lewis.

By Josh Lewis

Every time she goes on air, Louise Martin has a safety blanket of sorts.

During each night’s broadcast of Compass, CBC’s suppertime news program in P.E.I., Martin holds the same pencil she did during her first show.

“Sometimes it’ll get moved and I panic. I think (meteorologist) Jay (Scotland) actually hides it on me sometimes.”

It’s just one trick of the trade for a veteran newscaster who says she still gets nervous before going on-air.

“I’ve always said that’s a good thing, because I care. The level of engagement (from the audience) means I’m held to a higher standard here. And that’s good.”

Martin accepted the job in Charlottetown in 2017 after 17 years working for CBC in Toronto.

The move has been a great one for Martin, her husband Ken and her two daughters.

“We wanted to get out of the big city and P.E.I. was at the top of our list of places to hopefully one day live. When the opportunity came up, I jumped and luckily they chose me.”

Compass is the most-watched show among all CBC markets, and that kind of audience is a blessing, Martin said.

“They’re very politically engaged. They care about the stories we tell. So you know who your audience is and as a journalist, that is a true gift.”

Martin’s predecessor in the Compass chair, Bruce Rainnie, said he also appreciated the attentiveness of the audience in P.E.I.

“There was a daily feeling that what you were doing meant something. It’s a good feeling to know the work you did that day was going to be watched and valued.”

Martin said people often approach her to comment on the previous night’s show.

“When you’re a journalist and you’re speaking to a camera every night, you don’t know who’s at the other end of that. Here, you do.”

That relationship with viewers is a reminder of CBC’s mandate, Martin said.

“That’s what CBC should be about. We belong to the people. We’re doing this job for our viewers, for Islanders … and you really feel like you are here to serve the community.”

Tough stories are part of the job for journalists, and covering the disappearance and death of two fishermen near Tignish in September was emotional for Martin.

It was “an honour and a privilege” to bring that story into people’s living rooms, said Martin, who had goosebumps from “head to toe.”

“I’m so happy those stories impact me on such a personal level. They should impact me on a personal level because I live here. This is my home.”

