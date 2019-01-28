(VIDEO) Island Hill Farm knows if it’s Maybel’s or Molly’s milk in each bar of soap

( Above ) Owner of Island Hill Farm, Flory Sanderson, dances with one of the more excitable goats at Island Hill farms. Kai Vere photo.

One of many handmade goats milk soaps manufactured at Island Hill Farm. Kai Vere photo.

By Kai Vere

Jan 25, 2018

”Molly, Chloe, Maybel, Ringo, Emily…”

Flory Sanderson calls out the names of her Nubian goats during feeding time at her business, Island Hill Farm.

Once her goats have babies, she will harvest their milk and freeze it for later use when she will make soaps, deodorant, and even laundry detergent.

Those containers of milk will have a name on them – a name like Ringo, Molly or Emily, said Sanderson.

”I like the fact that these great animals create such a great product, and I have something part of that. I know each one by name and I know whose milk goes into the soap product.”

Sanderson can’t help but admire their different personalities, she said.

”Some are really affectionate, some want to paw at you, and some of them just love their attention, they love when I’m around. And they do know me, they know their names.”

After getting her first goat in 2011, she had the idea to start making soaps from goat milk.

”Years ago, ladies used to do it, so why not, ” she thought.

Once the milk is strained and frozen, it’s ready to be mixed with other ingredients – coconut oil, palm oil, olive oil, and lye.

Sanderson then pours the mixture into molds, and ’puts it to bed’ as she calls it, wrapping the molds in blankets to ensure the pH is correct and it hardens within 24 hours to a week. Then, it cures on the shelf for a month.

The final product is an all-natural, full fat goat milk soap that can be used on your face or body.

Island Hill Farm soaps are special because it combines great product with a great experience, said Alison Jenkins, one of Sanderson’s long-time customers.

”It’s such a cool spot because Flory’s there all the time, she’s so welcoming and enthusiastic, ” she said.

”Aside from the fact you can buy [the soap] in a barn – which is really cool and charming – it doesn’t make my skin react.”

Amanda Raybould lives in Riverview, N.B., but takes her family to visit every summer.

”I think they are onto a magical formula with selling a truly wonderful experience, and then also selling consumable souvenirs to take home and use up and remember wonderful summer adventures, ” she said.

Island Hill Farm soaps can be bought online on their website or in store, which cost up to $12.

Island Hill Farm has been dubbed #thecutestplaceonearth on Twitter.

