(VIDEO) Charlottetown bus ridership beats national average

While some may complain about wait times, the Charlottetown bus system is quite efficient according to the numbers. Daniel Brown photo.

By Daniel Brown

Jan. 10, 2019

Charlottetown’s bus system is very efficient according to its ridership average, the owner of T3 Transit said.

Mike Cassidy shared this following the city’s Jan. 8 announcement to get funding for more buses. In Canada, the average amount of bus passengers per hour is 19 – in communities with a population under 50,000, that is.

Charlottetown’s ridership per hour is close to 28. This is a good indication of how effective the system is, he said.

“There is no question in my mind that we would be one of the most efficient operations.”

T3 Transit runs 11 routes between Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, but only operates 12 old diesel buses. Cassidy is working with the municipalities to replace the entire fleet.

They applied for federal funding to purchase 18 new buses, 14 of which are electric. They’d be one of the first municipalities to have a majority of their fleet be electric, Cassidy said.

Lowering emissions and improving air quality are obvious benefits. But if electric vehicles become more used, reduced noise pollution would be Cassidy’s favourite part.

“Just think about how quiet our city would be,” he said.

New buses would be easier for drivers to operate, they’d be easier to maintain, and they’d be more comfortable for passengers, Cassidy said.

Rob Gushue is a regular passenger. He catches the bus at the Confederation Centre bus stop.

It’s usually on time, but at busy hours the amount of people riding make it a tight fit. If there are more buses running, it might mean more room on each bus, he said.

“Instead of having an overpacked bus they might actually not be packed that much.”

Mark Lat is a student at Holland College. Having more buses in Charlottetown may reduce wait times, he said.

But unlike many, a late bus doesn’t bother him too much.

“There are some times that they’re not going to be on time, but patience is everything for me,” he said.

