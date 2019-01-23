(VIDEO) Seniors more likely to spread fake news on social media

Librarian Ashley McCluskey-Douse has helped seniors with issues from Adobe and Overdrive to Facebook and Gmail. Beth Atkinson photo.

By Beth Atkinson

Jan. 17, 2019

Baby Boomers claim millennials are ruining industry after industry but this time the blame is on them.

A recent study conducted by Princeton and New York University researchers showed that people over the age of 65 were seven times more likely to spread lies and propaganda than 18 to 29-year-olds.

“It is possible that an entire cohort of Americans, now in their 60s and beyond, lacks the level of digital media literacy necessary to reliably determine the trustworthiness of news encountered online,” said the authors of the study.

But Debbie Davis of Montague, 65, said she doesn’t think seniors are that naïve, however even she fell victim to fake news once.

She posted a rumour of a celebrity’s death, said Davis.

“I found out it wasn’t true, it was one of those fake things but it was just miscommunication.”

Fake news related to an election would be much more harmful, she said.

“I would never share something like that because I think it is bullshit.”

When it comes to fixing her Facebook problems, Davis turns to the site’s help center to answer her questions.

But some seniors need a more hands-on solution.

That’s why Ashley McCluskey-Douse does more than just work as a librarian at the Stratford Library, she also acts as tech help for seniors and others who need it.

She’s been running the weekly tech assistance event at the library for the past four years.

At first it was about giving tutorials and solving problems with the library’s eBook program, OverDrive, it has evolved into helping them with programs and social media platforms from Adobe to Facebook.

McCluskey-Douse calls herself the Google wizard.

“If I can’t solve it, someone else has had that problem and I’ll search for it.”

The issues she deals with most often are simply downloading the Facebook app, getting into accounts or uploading photos.

But there are times when she’s asked whether she thinks a certain post is reliable.

“In my role as a librarian, I want to give them the tools to research what they see.”

McCluskey-Douse gives them a warning to trust reputable news outlets, she said.

“But without being asked there is a limit to what I can say.”

