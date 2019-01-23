(VIDEO): Hurricanes beat the Mounties during first game of 2019

Holland College Hurricanes men’s basketball team beat the Mount Allison Mounties with a score of 103 to 81. The game took place at Holland College on Jan. 13. Cassidy Jones photo.

By Cassidy Jones

Jan. 16, 2018

A fight broke out during the third quarter of Sunday’s men’s basketball game between the Holland College Hurricanes and the Mount Allison Mounties.

Despite the fight, the Hurricanes came out on top and overtook the Mounties by a score of 103 to 81.

The Hurricanes only had a week of practice leading up to Sunday’s game, said head coach Josh Whitty.

“We needed to shake the rust off last weekend and get ready for the stretch ahead.”

The first basket came from Mounties player Brett Curtis 15 seconds into the first quarter.

The Hurricanes were quick to put a three-pointer on the board when Connor Therrien made a shot just ten seconds later.

There was plenty of back and forth during the first quarter, but the Hurricanes managed to take hold of the lead early on.

At the end of the first quarter, the Hurricanes led the Mounties with a score of 32 to 13.

They held onto their lead into the end of the second quarter where the score was 58 to 27.

It was during the third quarter when Hurricanes player Martin Campbell went to take a shot and was tripped by Mounties player Aram Currie.

Campbell fell to the floor as his team ran up to defend him. The ref blew his whistle to tell the teams to break it up.

They didn’t.

Campbell stood from the floor and went for Currie, his hands grasping at the Mounties jersey as teammates from both sides swarmed and the Hurricanes coach ran onto the court to stop the fight.

“It wasn’t a basketball play at all, the player should have been ejected,” said Whitty.

The illegal play ended with a foul for Mounties player Currie.

Despite the illegal play, the Hurricanes maintained their lead and finished the game on top with a score of 103 to 81.

Jace Colley, one of the Hurricane’s guards, said the game on Sunday went well.

“We lost a couple players over Christmas… so we’re still kind of figuring it out on the offensive side but defensively we did really good,” Colley said.

After Sunday’s game the Hurricanes are now on a ten-game winning streak.

That feels good, too, Colley said.

“We’ve been doing pretty good so we expect this type of play every year.”

He hopes the team can keep it and that they hold onto their undefeated streak, he said.

“We can’t afford any losses.”

