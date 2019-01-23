(VIDEO) How to stick to your New Years fitness goals

Jennifer Dewland working hard to stay in shape at the Holland College gym on Jan 10. Kai Vere photo.

Fred Campos keeping up his fitness routine at the Holland College gym on Jan 10. Kai Vere photo.

By Kai Vere

Jan. 10, 2019

After eating, drinking and buying ourselves into a festive state of confusion over the holidays, it’s no surprise that most Canadians chose fitness-related resolutions once the New Year hits.

According to a 2015 Ipsos poll, 65 per cent of Canadians chose living a healthier lifestyle as their number one fitness goal for the New Year.

It appears that hasn’t changed much, since a poll last year showed personal fitness and nutrition was still at the top of the list for 31 per cent of Canadians, followed by focusing on financial goals at 21 per cent. Unfortunately, the 2015 poll showed that 73 per cent of Canadians eventually break their resolutions.

Chris MacPhee has seen it happen year after year.

That said, things tend to speed up in January, said the Atlantic Fitness co-owner and manager.

“It seems to be the time where people associate just getting started. We have noticed over the past five or six years, we don’t get that whole log jam you normally get in January.”

MacPhee estimates in previous years, they would get about a 25 per cent boost to sales, as opposed to the 10 per cent boost they got last year.

People are committing to their fitness year round, rather than once a year, he said.

“People realize it’s not something they can put off anymore.”

Eli Rashed is one of those people.

The Goodlife Fitness member doesn’t believe in New Years resolutions, he said.

“I think working out should be a lifestyle. Whenever I come to the gym… This is my way of kind of getting away from the world. It’s more of a lifestyle than, like, a New Years resolution thing,” said Rashed.

James Omuwumi doesn’t believe in them either, but he still likes setting goals.

The Stratford resident has set three resolutions for 2019 and has already begun working on them, he said.

“[This year] I’ll motivate and train somebody, try to keep my ratio of fat to muscle as suitable as possible, and maybe do a competition in the fall,” he said.

If you do want to set a New Years resolution, you can increase your chances of sticking with it by leveling off your expectations, MacPhee said.

“A lot of people now don’t have any patience. Social media has contributed to that a lot. You see some of these people who are eating terribly, then as soon as they join the gym they’re losing a bunch of weight.

“So people think it’s realistic to lose 30 pounds, but that doesn’t mean you’re keeping the weight off.

MacPhee urges people to be realistic, and pick away at your weight loss goals slowly, he said.

“If you get the results fast, you’re gonna lose it fast,” he said.

“Sometimes, you’d rather tame a lion than whip a horse.”

