(VIDEO) Europe was most popular destination for Islanders in 2018

Daniel Wartman, a UPEI student from Charlottetown, P.E.I. says his dream vacation would be to head to Europe and take a few weeks travelling between countries via the train system. Cassidy Jones photo.

Nathan Lacroix says his dream vacation would be to visit multiple destinations across Asia, tasting the different cuisines as he goes. Cassidy Jones photo.

By Cassidy Jones

Jan. 8, 2019

January and February are the most popular months to book a vacation in P.E.I.

Pauline Wood is a travel agent with the Expedia Cruise ship Centre in Charlottetown and finds herself the busiest during the beginning of the year, she said.

Everyone wants to get out of P.E.I. and escape the cold for a few weeks, she said.

“The majority of these bookings are for southern destinations before the end of April.”

Islanders are interested in visiting places like Ireland, Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean, Wood said.

“Ireland is the one place that almost everyone wishes to travel to at least once, and many people have a river cruise in Europe on their bucket lists.”

In 2018, 47.3 per cent of their clients travelled to Europe, Wood said.

“Depending on the area, it could be to learn more about the history in the places they visit.”

Others are interested in the different cuisines, she said.

“So doing a cooking class while visiting Tuscany in Italy is important to them.”

And some just want to relax, she said.

“Going to a land resort in the Caribbean with a good book in hand is the goal for many of our clients.”

UPEI student Olivia Cummings dream vacation would take her to Africa.

Even when she’s on vacation, it’s important for her to stay busy, she said.

“Maybe I’d go on a safari.”

She’s also heard about people heading to Africa to help build homes and would love to try that, she said.

“Maybe I’d do some community work around there.”

Nathan Lacroix dreams of a multi-country Asian adventure, he said.

“Different places in Asia like Japan, China, India, places like that.”

Lacroix is all about trying something new, he said.

“I’d like to try the different cuisines and also to learn about the different cultural aspects.”

