(VIDEO) Carbon tax a divisive issue among Islanders

The federal government is introducing a carbon tax across the country in April, and Islanders are all over the map in their opinions on the issue.

The measure includes a 4.4 cents per litre hike in the gasoline excise tax and will also increase home heating costs for fossil fuel sources.

The province has decided to offset the increase at the pumps with a drop of 3.4 cents per litre.

Charlottetown resident Ocel Matheson said the carbon tax is a good start in dealing with climate change.

“I think there has to be something done in terms of carbon emissions and pollution in general. I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

Brent Slater of Cherry Hill, P.E.I., agrees the tax is needed.

“P.E.I. especially is going to be affected by climate change over the next period of time. We’ve got issues with erosion here … and the severity of storms.”

The province should counteract the new measure with a drop in income taxes, Slater added.

Adam Fenech is the head of UPEI’s climate lab. He’s been in favour of a carbon tax for some time and says it should be revenue-neutral.

“Climate change is really having a significant impact on the world and especially on P.E.I. We are seeing sea levels rise. We are seeing significant rates of coastal erosion.”

Winter storms do “significant damage” as well, Fenech said.

“It’s a combination of the sea level rising and specific meteorological conditions in which water is pushed up higher onto the land by the wind.”

Jody Jackson of Stratford said the tax has to be implemented carefully, with incentives.

“I think the big thing is not to punish the lower-income folks, especially ones that are reliant on travel and may not have the money for higher-efficiency appliances.”

But he thinks the Island is already doing its part with climate and energy initiatives.

“We’ve embraced wind technology. We recycle wherever we can. As a small Island, we’re doing at least our fair share compared to the rest of the country.”

The effect is limited with the biggest polluters, China and the U.S., aren’t doing their part, Jackson said.

For Chris Craig, more pain at the pumps isn’t an endearing thought.

“I’m a little scared of the carbon tax. I drive from Summerside to Charlottetown every day for work, so I put on 90 to 100 km. So an extra four cents at the pump is a lot.”

