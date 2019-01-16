Thompson Potato Company blames late frost for loss of 12 acres

By Cameron Ralph

Jan. 7, 2018

Jamie Thompson left 12 acres of potatoes in the ground this fall due to the late frost.

Usually the frost isn’t a problem, said the Thompson Potato Company owner.

“The summer was so dry we were forced to plant our potatoes later then we would have liked, which is why the late frost forced us to leave 12 acres in the ground.”

His company wasn’t the only one to suffer a loss due to the weather.

“Three other Island potato companies were forced to leave 600 acres in the ground, that’s even more than we planted,” said Thompson.

Since most potato companies on the Island suffered from the frost, there is a shortage, making it hard for companies to import potatoes, he said.

“We weren’t able to buy near as much as we would have liked to make up for the loss.”

The shortage has lead to high prices, he said

“The potatoes we did manage to harvest are fetching a much better price than they usually do.”

Tony Quigley is Thompson Potato Company’s foreman. The quality of the harvested potatoes is lacking, he said.

“Even the potatoes we got out on time are much lower quality than we would have liked.”

The frost hurt all their potatoes, not just the ones that didn’t get out on time, said Quigley

“This is the worst year of potatoes I have seen in a long time.”

It can be frustrating at times, said Quigley.

“It’s hard when something like this happens and you can do nothing about it, the weather is out of our control.”

Hopefully the weather will be better and more consistent next year, said Quigley.

“Our issues this year were 100 per cent weather related, so we’re hoping something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The weather is impossible to predict, said Thompson.

“Every year is a coin flip.”

Next year they will aim to prepare for a season much like this one, he said.

“Some potato varieties are more weather and frost resistant, so we may try and grow more of those.”

Feature photo: Thompson Potato Company foreman, Tony Quigley, wraps a pallet of potatoes on Jan. 7.. Cameron Ralph photo

