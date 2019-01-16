Plenty of opportunity to be heard at Fitzroy bike lane event

By Michael Robar

There were about 80 people at a time circulating around the Province Room of the Rodd Charlottetown Thursday evening to view plans for the proposed Fitzroy Street bike lane.

Four information boards outlining details, reasons and benefits of the plan were set up, as well as lots of opportunities for attendees to voice concerns.

Aerial photos of the street as it is and as it might be with the bike lane lined tables with post-it notepads and pens for comments.

There was also a board for people to indicate features they would like to see, like a barrier separating cyclists and motorists, using red dots.

People working on the project were also on hand to speak directly with people about any issues.

All this was an effort to engage with the community so they could have their voices heard before plans are finalized, said Scott Adams, manager of Public Works for the City of Charlottetown.

“Nothing’s set in stone.”

Adams stood behind a row of tables with aerial shots showing the length of Fitzroy Street talking to people about their concerns.

The intersections of Great George and Queen Street seem to be the biggest sticking points, as well as parking along the street, said Adams.

“They’re what I’m hearing the most about.”

It’s also where the post-it notes seemed to cluster.

Beyond the post-it notes were comment cards with boxes to organize them as either for or against.

Mathieu Arsenault took the opportunity to write one.

A resident of Charlottetown, he rides his bike to work when he can, he said.

“It’s the best way by far.”

You only have to look at other cities doing it to realize more bike lanes are a good idea, Arsenault said.

“Not that it should be done because other cities are doing it.”

The design of the bike lane is being lead by the Charlottetown office of CBCL Limited, an engineering consultancy firm, with initial planning beginning about two years ago.

The project as it is now is expected to cost $74,163, with 50 per cent being covered by the provincial gas tax fund, which means the city will have to pay about $37,000.

The hope is for work to begin on the bike lane sometime this year, depending on further funding they have applied for and community reaction collected from the event, Adams said.

“Some leg work might take shape.”

Feature photo: Mathieu Arsenault fills out a comment card at the community drop-in event about proposed Fitzroy Street bike lane Thursday evening, Jan. 10. Michael Robar photo.

