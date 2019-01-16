Green party members say the way Islanders think about politics is changing

By Cameron Ralph

Jan. 10, 2018

The time has finally allowed Islanders to think about politics differently, says Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

“Back in the day it was not easy to hold politicians to account, in the modern times it’s much different,” he said

After 100 years of Liberal and Conservative governments Islanders are ready for a change, said Green Party justice critique and candidate Matt MacFarlane.

“Islanders are tired of partisan bickering. P.E.I. has not improved to the extent it should have.”

Island citizens are far more skeptical than they used to be, said Bevan-Baker.

“The trust Islanders once had in politicians is gone, people have been let down so often.”

A lot of the lost trust has come from politicians speaking before thinking, said Bevan-Baker.

“You should never make promises you can’t keep. You have to be practical and pragmatic.”

MacFarlane said, “Don’t say it unless your going to do it.”

Bevan-Baker has a plan to instil trust in Islanders.

“The Green Party says what it will do, and do what it will say.”

Islanders want to see a long-term plan, said MacFarlane.

“The Green party will not only offer a plan for the present, but a plan for the future as well, one that is sustainable and achievable.”

The century of traditional politics is over for P.E.I., said MacFarlane.

“Politics can be done differently.”

Feature photo: Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker prepares for an upcoming meeting. Cameron Ralph photo.

