Long-time flyball trainer gets back into the sport after eight years without it

By Beth Atkinson

Dec. 3, 2018

Sara Brehaut was seven when her poodle, Star, became a flyball dog.

She was too young to train the dogs like her mother, so she would pick up the tennis balls or time the dogs with a stop watch.

Her family had started training another dog Haley, a Jack Russell terrier, by the time Brehaut was in junior high.

She started volunteering at Paws Awhile Canine Services after school. There she met a timid Moncton SPCA rescue. The little border collie mix was named Sonic. She competed with her for 10 years.

Near the end of Sonic’s career, Brehaut’s mother was competing with two other fully-trained flyball dogs. After retiring the dogs from flyball, Brehaut’s family continued to stay involved in the flyball world by helping at tournaments.

It had been eight years since she had trained a flyball dog but now Brehaut is 30 years old and is competing with her own border collie, Connor.

It has always been a part of Brehaut’s life, she said.

“It’s something I can’t imagine not doing.”

Brehaut isn’t the only one who is in love with the sport.

Amy Doyle signed up for a flyball training class with Fast n FURious flyball in December 2014 with her two-year-old border collie/beagle mix Winnie.

There she learned how the sport works.

She holds Winnie back by the collar until it’s her turn to go.

Winnie goes running, jumping over the hurdles to make it to the box where she does a ‘swimmers turn’ to trigger the ball and catch it before returning to the finish line.

The dogs are trained to have accurate technique to properly run over the hurdles, she said.

“In a competitive setting, a win in flyball usually comes down to a hundredth, or even a thousandth of a second, and usually this all comes down to technique.”

The sport is great for getting out of the house and getting some exercise, for both human and dog, said Doyle.

“Long-distance running does not condition the body or build muscle in the way sprinting does, thankfully us owners have not had to take up the Couchto5K program.”

Flyball has become a huge part of her life as she has made numerous Maritime flyballer friends. Doyle experienced ‘dog sport spread’ and has added two more flyball dogs to her family, Phoenix and Annie, she said.

“Flyball has turned into the greatest social aspect of my life.”

(Featured image: Amy Doyle’s dog Phoenix returns with her ball in a race at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. Andrea Donovan photo.)

