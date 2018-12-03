Proceed with caution on the roads during winter

By Natalie Boissonneault

Nov. 30, 2018

Kyla Marie was driving on the highway from Fredericton to Saint John in the middle of a snowstorm last year.

Only one side of the road was plowed and she could barely see in front of her.

Marie noticed a police vehicle in front of her.

As she got closer she realized they were in her lane, so she moved over to the unplowed passing lane.

“As I did that my car did a 180 and I ended up on the other side of the road facing the other direction.”

The police officer saw and came over to her.

They ran her licence plate through the system and said they were going to give her a ticket.

“After I explained the situation and stood my ground, they didn’t.”

Things like this are sometimes out of drivers’ control, she said.

“Even if you try your best to take the poor winter driving conditions into consideration, there still are chances that things can go wrong.”

The blame shouldn’t be on the drivers, because they’re just trying their best in unfavourable circumstances, she said.

“We’re all nervous while driving and if we accidentally hit a patch of black ice and our car loses traction, it shouldn’t be our fault.”

Doris and Mac Fraser had a similar situation travelling on the same highway going from Moncton to Saint John.

They got as far as Sussex and then ran into some freezing rain.

The highway became coated in ice.

Mac lost control of their truck and it swung around so that they were in the other lane going back to Moncton.

“Luckily there was a guardrail as there was a steep embankment on the side of the highway and the guardrail kept us from going down it. Actually, it saved our lives.”

The crash bent the guardrail and pushed their fender into the wheel so the truck couldn’t move.

A highway supervisor came to help pull the fender off the wheel.

They returned to Moncton without continuing their trip to Saint John.

“We drove very, very slowly after that.”

Mac is adamant against driving during a snowstorm or on the roads after a snowstorm because they are not always salted and can be slippery, he said.

“You need to think about the other cars on the road that can lose control and crash into you.”

His motto is: check the weather before heading out, he said.

“If they are saying snow or freezing rain, don’t go on the roads if at all possible.”

Doris is more likely to take the risk, she said.

“I have to go shopping no matter what the weather!”

She has become nervous about driving during winter ever since she and Mac crashed into a large snow bank on their honeymoon, she said.

“It is an awful feeling to be in a vehicle and to not have control of where it is going.”

(Feature photo: Doris and Mac Fraser’s car slid off the road on the night of their honeymoon in 1961. Submitted photo.)

