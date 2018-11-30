Holland College students talk killing time during the big storm

By Kai Vere

Nov. 30, 2018

Halloween came late this year for one Holland College student who sought a creative solution to his boredom during the November storm last night.

Victor Cal Y Mayor and his friends had already spent all day chatting, playing cards and trivia, and listening to music while the power was out at his old P.E.I. house.

With plenty of time left to kill, they decided to tell spooky stories.

“Rumour has it that this Island has some various haunted areas. So we were making up stories and [telling] stories we read in some books from the Island, “ he said.

The books explored old ghost stories about real-life Island landmarks, he said.

“There are churches and cathedrals that are kind of spooky and haunted. So we brought that together, and because we live in an old Victorian house, it was the best setting.”

Cal Y Mayor ended up having a lot of fun, he said.

“I really like storms,” he said.

“It was great, we were making up stories and living it, because of the candles and the darkness. It was great.”

Other students didn’t enjoy the power outages so much.

The hardest part was going without her phone, and without wifi, said Natasha Beaton.

“I didn’t have data yesterday. It was really unfortunate.”

Beaton’s solution was to sleep off the storm, she said.

“I slept all day, woke up a few times, ate food. I finally got up at 6:15 and left the house to go hang out with friends,” she said.

“We played cards.”

Brooklyn Martin had a similar idea.

“I slept until 12, and then my power came back at two, so I was OK,” she said.

Mya Farris went to a friend’s house, she said.

“We played board games under candlelight.”

Shelby Davis, a nursing student at the college, said she had things to do that couldn’t wait until the power came back on.

“I studied some, and the rest of the day I was out. I went to the gym, and I drove around looking for somewhere to eat. I went to the Superstore and got food I didn’t have to cook, and went home.”

Later on she lit some candles and relaxed for the rest of the evening, she said.

“We made food and ate, and drank wine.”

(Feature photo: From left, Holland College students Mya Farris, Brooklyn Martin, and Natasha Beaton spent last night’s power outage sleeping and playing games under candlelight. Kai Vere photo.)

