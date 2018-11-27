Junior curling team loses, but isn’t giving up hopes of playing in Canada Games

By Daniel Brown

Nov. 23, 2018

Team MacMillan lost 10-5 to Team Kassner during a semi-competitive curling game at the Charlottetown Curling Club on Nov. 21.

Team MacMillan is playing in Cornwall next month in hopes of representing P.E.I. in the Canada Games.

The junior team consists of Skip Chase MacMillan, First Davis Nicholson, Second Liam Barbrick and Third Jack MacFadyn.

David MacFadyen, the team’s coach, said it wasn’t a bad game.

“We missed a few chances.”

The team is still learning to make the right calls and communicate while on the sheet, he said.

“My main concern right now is them understanding the game.”

Jack MacFadyen said the team was outside of the broom line for most shots.

“I think it would have been fine if we weren’t outside.”

Nicholson said the team has noticed their shots are going too wide.

“We’ve been trying to tackle that.”

The game started off well for Team MacMillan. But by the first end Team Kassner pushed them aside, starting the game with four points.

Kassner fought to keep MacMillan out of the house in the second end, but MacMillan fought back. Third MacFadyen threw some hard shots to get rid of Kassner’s rocks, helping his team get two points to make the score 4-2.

In the third end Kassner missed house a couple times, and some pick on the ice affected both teams shots. But this worked in MacMillan’s favour, as they took the lead 5-4 with another three points.

The fourth end featured a miracle shot from each team. Skip MacMillan aimed to hit Kassner’s rock on the far edge, and ended up ricocheting his rock into the centre, avoiding the guards. But then, Kassner shot the hammer narrowly through the centre guards, taking the end with two points to go up 6-5.

MacMillan was the first in house in the fifth end, but they couldn’t break Kassner’s guards or stop them from curving past their own. Kassner took another point.

Kassner had their rocks grouped together in the sixth, while MacMillan had theirs scattered. MacMillan tried to pass the barricade with their hammer, but got nothing. Kassner took two points to take a 9-5 lead.

The final end started with a line of rocks, and Kassner controlled the house. MacMillan managed to pick out two of Kassner’s rocks, but returned the favour and took a point.

The teams decided to call it a game, the score 10-5 for Kassner.

Advertisements