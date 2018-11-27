Getting the Christmas spirit: kids and community members help kick off the Christmas season with holiday concert

By Bryce Doiron

Nov. 21, 2018

When Susan Duncan put out the idea of starting a Glee choir, she wasn’t sure how many kids would be interested, but the West Kent music teacher was blown away at their first practice.

“I didn’t expect 70 people to show up but it is a great problem to have,” said Duncan as her students took their places on stage.

“I have brought with me tonight 63 of my closest friends,” she said referring to the Grade 4,5 and 6 students that make up the school’s Glee choir.

The Glee choir performed during the Holland College Welshmen community band’s Holiday Concert on Nov. 20 at Holland College.

“We hope our songs will be a new tradition for you to hear.”

The group sang and danced to three different holiday tunes such as Hot Chocolate and Blizzard on the way, which featured the kids throwing snowballs made of cotton.

“They really wanted to throw snowballs,” said Duncan.

Welshman bandleader Christine Blanchard loved the performance.

“I got to say, that was the most delightful thing I’ve ever seen.”

As for the Welshmen band, they performed a large variety of classics including the most performed holiday hit of all time, the Christmas Song which was written by Mel Torme in 1945.

“He actually wrote it in the blistering hot summer. It was an effort to stay cool,” said Blanchard.

Other selections included You’re a Mean one Mr. Grinch and Santa Baby.

The Welshman community band is hosting its next concert in February where they will perform hits from the big screen and classic rock tunes.

(Feature photo: The Holland College Welshmen Community Band performed a variety of holiday classics on Nov. 20 at Holland College’s Florence Simmons performance hall.)

Advertisements