Holland College offers language training for immigrants

By Prabhjit Kaur

Nov. 15, 2018

Abdul Dali is a student in Language Instructions for Newcomers to Canada (LINC), which teaches immigrants some skills to communicate in English.

After spending almost 35 years in Syria, Dali moved to Canada for a better and safer future for his children.

He moved to Canada three years ago with his family. His main reason for moving here was because Canada is a safer country.

“My country is not safe,” he said.

Dali has been in this program since February 2016. He is at level two in the program.

He is not working. He is focusing on the program for now.

Dali is facing some language trouble, as his first language is Arabic.

“(I) Can’t work because language problem,” he said.

Dali said he likes Canada and its people.

“I love all people.”

Another student in the program is Yi Zhuang, 46. He is at level two and started this program in August 2017.

He moved to Canada in December 2016 from China with his wife and his daughter for healthier air.

“My daughter like clean air (and) blue sky.”

He also went back to China for two months this year.

“I have business in China,” he said.

Holland College offers Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada to develop communication skills in newcomers by reading, writing, speaking and listening.

The program helps immigrants integrate into Canadian society with ease and make him/her able to be a sufficient member of the community.

Language training is provided in Levels 1-8 based on Canadian Language Benchmark standards.

(Feature photo: Abdul Dali, student at the LINC program at Holland College, moved to Canada to provide a better future for his children. Prabhjit Kaur photo.)

