Women crochet clothing for kids this winter

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

Nov. 9, 2018

Cora Johnson was surprised how much she loved crocheting when she decided to try it as a hobby.

It was soothing, as she lived alone, she said.

“It was a nice way to pass the time and after practicing I started crocheting little mitts and hats and the like.”

She enjoyed it so much, she invited her friends to her house in Clyde River and taught them to crochet, she said.

“The ladies love it and we have good conversation when we’re all together.”

Barb LeClair started crocheting a month ago with Johnson, and came up with the idea to crochet hats, mitts, socks and sweaters for kids this winter.

Her friends loved the idea, she said.

“We’re amateurs, but it’s easy to pick up quickly. I thought, well, why not make things for kids who might need extra hats and mitts through the winter.”

If they crochet winter clothing, they would give it by donation, she said.

“I wouldn’t feel right selling it. Maybe down the road, but right now it’s just us getting together for fun.”

Patty Frizzell’s favorite part of crocheting is the camaraderie.

She’s gotten a lot closer with her friends since they took up the hobby together, she said.

“I think it’s such a positive thing. We’re all excited to come together and show each other what we’re making.”

The group gets together twice a week, she said.

“It’s become more like a tradition now, and one we plan on keeping it.”

(Feature photo: A group of women who love to crochet plan on making hats and mitts for kids this winter. Nakeesa Aghdasy photo.)

