UPEISU Mental Health initiatives bring great turnout

By Cassidy Jones

Nov. 8, 2018

Sarah MacEachern wanted to help students who had moved to P.E.I. for school feel a little more at home.

As vice president of student life at UPEI, MacEachern decided to do that through an initiative she calls Mental Health Monday.

Another initiative she was really passionate about during her campaign for the position was moving the university’s mental health week from March to January.

MacEachern, along with the rest of the student union, managed to convince student affairs to move it.

“It was a big win for us.”

Moving it to the end of January meant it lined up with Bell Let’s Talk day, an advocacy program by Bell Canada made to promote mental health education and awareness.

“Having mental health week earlier in the semester is a little better for students to access the resources throughout the semester,” MacEachern said.

The mental health day activities on Nov. 5 included do-it-yourself plant terrariums and mood quizzes.

They wanted to do the DIY activity early on in the school year, MacEachern said.

“For students who had moved away from home, or were living in a dorm room, so they would have some DIY decor for their dorm rooms.”

The ideas for the first three months were planned out last summer, she said.

“I did a lot of research into what other schools do for mental health activities.”

The December mental health day will be focused on exams.

They will have exam kits and self-care routines, and they hope to have a few support dogs as well, MacEachern said.

First-year psychology student Ariane Belanger said days like these are extremely important.

“It’s hard to truly understand how many students suffer from mental illness,” she said.

There can be a lot left unsaid, she said.

“Mental health days are a great way to help students relax and make them feel at peace without having them open up about anything personal.”

Even for those who don’t suffer from a mental illness, days like Mental Health Monday can still help, she said.

“It’s a great way to make everyone feel great about themselves.”

Third-year history student David Jamieson likes the mental health days because anyone can show up, he said.

“I think it takes a lot of pressure off people who aren’t willing to talk about their own experiences with mental illness.”

Because of that, he felt comfortable enough to go, he said.

“It’s about being a part of a group, no matter what we have in common, or what makes us different.”

