“She called the veterans her lads.”

By Keigan MacLeod

Nov. 8, 2018

Georgina Fane Pope spent her days from 1899 to 1902 looking out for poisonous snakes and deadly scorpions in blistering conditions in South Africa during the second Boer War.

Twelve years later, she dodged artillery and mortar shells near the battlefields of France during the First World War.

She was a nurse in the Military Nurses of Canada, where she tended to the physical and mental wounds of military veterans who witnessed first-hand the brutality of combat.

That’s why Katherine Dewar organized A Night of Remembrance, a service to honour the life and courage of Pope. The writing of Dewar’s book titled Georgina Pope: Canada’s Florence Nightingale, and the service wouldn’t have been possible without the story of Pope’s extraordinary life, she said.

“I may have wrote the story, but this event would just be words on paper if it wasn’t for Georgina’s story coming to life.

“Remembrance Week is a time for reflection, and I could think of no better place than Trinity Church to reflect on her life.”

The nave of Trinity United Church was silent and respectful for the night, with 150 people there to pay their respects.

The night consisted of performances by the church choir and the P.E.I. Regimental Band, as well as readings from Dewar’s book about Pope, with Hank Stinson playing the part of Col. Robert Langford, Doug Gallant as Lt. General Maurice Pope and Barbara Rhodenzier playing the part of Georgina Fane Pope.

One hundred years ago, Pope was suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder at a hospital in England. A year later she was declared mentally unfit for service, Dewar said at the event.

“Once discharged from the military, there was no support for her. But she would be so happy to know veterans now have help when they come home.”

The P.E.I. Regimental Band started with a reveille before Hank Stinson walked up to the podium dressed in military uniform, telling the crowd how important the night was.

“The purpose of tonight is to honour the life of Pope, a woman firm in the belief that she was sent by God to serve and dedicate her life to nursing the soldiers and sailors of the King.”

The night was perfect during a week of reflection for soldiers who gave their lives in war, he said.

“It’s a fitting for a lead up to Remembrance Day.”

He and the others gave enthusiastic performances, bringing the characters to life.

When each performer was finished with their scene, the Regimental Band played military songs, followed by choir renditions of popular songs sung by British soldiers as they marched from battle to battle.

The evening lasted about an hour. Then Rev. Cathie Crooks of the church thanked those who attended.

“We are always glad to share our historic sanctuary to any and all that come through our doors, and we thank those who offered gifts of tide in commemoration of Georgina Fane Pope.”

Hal MacKenzie was at the event, and enjoyed the night very much, he said.

“It was a wonderful thing to be part of for such an occasion.”

