‘After the incident I’m scared to cross the road’, student said after crosswalk accident

By Beth Atkinson

Nov. 9, 2018

Babalpreet Kaur had finished her work for the day on Oct. 25 and was ready to leave, but she waited for me to finish so we could walk to the parking lot together.

Kaur and I are journalism students at Holland College.

We walked to the crosswalk, Kaur turned and pressed the button to signal the warning light.

We waited for cars on either side to stop before crossing.

We were half way across when Kaur saw the car turning left out of the parking lot towards her.

“Car!” Kaur yelled.

The next thing she remembers was getting helped up by a few students around her who asked if she was OK.

“There’s nothing broken, so I guess I’m OK,” she thought.

She told them she was fine, but she was in shock.

Kaur only heard the driver say one thing.

“Did you press the button? I didn’t see the lights flashing.”

Everyone left and Kaur and I walked to our cars.

By the time she got home, the shock had worn off and she was crying.

She didn’t think of going to the police until later when her roommate told her to.

Kaur wished someone at the scene had told her to stay and wait for police, she said.

“Everyone was cool with what happened, they didn’t take it so serious.”

Someone should have made her stand there even though she said she was OK, said Kaur.

“I didn’t know what was happening, it was someone else’s responsibility to call.”

Kaur isn’t the only one to leave the scene after being hit by a car without calling police.

Ben Gayler has been hit by a car while walking four times and he hasn’t reported any of them.

The drivers weren’t paying attention to where they were going or Gayler was in a blind spot, it’s hard to say, he said.

“I was told very apologetically they did not see me and it was their fault.”

In one instance, the driver offered him cash, another asked him if he needed a ride to wherever he was going, he said.

“I didn’t report any of them because they all seemed very apologetic.”

On Queen Street one night, Gayler was hit when a car was making a right turn. He rolled over the hood of the car and off the side.

He had scrapes and bruises, but left after an apology from the driver.

Gayler saw it as an accident because he was wearing dark colours, he said.

“I didn’t worry about it and kept on my way just a little sore.”

Kaur was more than a little sore the next day.

She woke up with a migraine and went back to the hospital. They told her she had strained her neck when she was knocked to the ground and had a bad concussion.

Things could have gone worse, but now Kaur is even more careful when crossing the road, she said.

“After the incident, I’m scared to cross the road.”

Pedestrian-related incidents aren’t very common.

Charlottetown deputy chief of police Brad MacConnell said there are certain intersections that are worse, but he can’t narrow down which one is the worse.

“In the downtown core where sight lines are challenging sometimes and there’s a high volume of traffic, we do have increased areas of pedestrian accidents.”

Both the driver and pedestrian share the responsibility, said MacConnell.

“Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings, but pedestrians need to take their own personal safety into their own hands.”

He suggests they take every precaution to make sure the vehicle is preparing to stop.

“Just don’t enter into a crosswalk with a false sense of security that that person is going to stop.”

Depending on the situation, a driver who hits a pedestrian can be charged with failing to yield to a right-of-way or failing to stop for a pedestrian.

“There are a wide variety of charges that could be laid depending on too many variables.”

(Top photo: Two students were hit on the crosswalk between Holland College and the student parking lot on Grafton Street. Google Inc. photo.)

Advertisements