No change to impaired driving laws since cannabis legalization, says RCMP communications officer

By Kai Vere

Nov. 2, 2018

When should you puff, puff and pass it on? And when should you pass on driving?

That question still lingers since legalization of cannabis in Canada.

RCMP communications officer Sherry MacDougall has one answer.

“If you use, don’t drive.”

While alcohol impairment is measurable, the RCMP isn’t hazy about where cannabis impairment starts and ends, she said.

“There is no grey area.”

The RCMP hasn’t yet changed how they handle drug-impaired driving.

“Impaired is impaired. If you’re impaired, you’ll be charged. And that comes in many formats,” MacDougall said.

“It’s a confusing issue for people because there’s been a change in the law, but no change in impaired driving.”

The RCMP employs drug recognition experts, law enforcement officers trained to recognize the signs when someone is driving high, she said.

MacDougall advises people use good judgment when deciding when to drive.

“Our hope is that people will inform themselves on what has happened and make the right choices.”

For now, RCMP will use old-fashioned police work to keep impaired drivers off the road, but there are plans for a breathalyzer equivalent in the works.

Crystal Gillis, the president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving P.E.I., has been working with the premier and transportation minister to ramp up impaired driving protections such as a breathalyzer for cannabis.

“Everybody’s playing their part, but there’s still a long way to go,” she said.

MADD PEI will take on an awareness role now that cannabis has been legalized, by reaching out to local schools, including talks about cannabis in their annual red ribbon campaign, and encouraging roadside checks during the holidays.

“With marijuana, you’re still not in your right mind,” she said.

Wendy Huggin agrees.

It’s good that driving high is treated the same as a DUI, said the resident care worker student at Holland College.

“I think it’s the way it should be, because you’re still under the influence of something.”

(Feature photo: Wendy Huggin, a resident care worker student at Holland College, says she’s glad driving high is treated the same as a DUI. Kai Vere photo.)

