P.E.I. couple fixes telephone pole with tractor after it was knocked down by windstorm

By Kai Vere

Nov. 7, 2018

Kaye Holmes was in bed when the wind started roaring and her power went out Saturday night.

Her husband got up at 1 a.m. to look out at the pouring rain. What he saw surprised him.

Their telephone pole had broke, and it was hanging off their house on Union Road by the wire, Holmes said.

“The pole in the field broke off and all that was holding it up was the wires going up to the house.”

Holmes’ husband, Bloyse, went outside and got to work tying his tractor to the pole to keep it upright.

Meanwhile, Holmes got on the phone with Maritime Electric.

“Stay away from the pole, there could be live wires,” they told her.

“Well, you come out and tell him that, he won’t listen to me,” she said.

Sunday morning, they took out their son’s tractor and tied it up to the other end.

“If we hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have power,” she said.

Wednesday, they were still waiting for an electrician.

“Bloyse said, ‘It’s your fellas’ pole, you fellas should be paying for the electrician,’” she said.

“But other than that, everything’s good. Nobody got hurt.”

That same Saturday night, Jackie Olafsson had storm troubles of her own at her house just down the road.

At around 11 p.m., after doing some reading, Olafsson went downstairs to use the bathroom when she saw something out the window.

“Well, what is that,” she thought.

She saw sparks flying. Six trees had fallen and knocked down a telephone pole in her lane, and one of the trees had caught fire.

“It was just a red ball of fire, but not flaming.”

Olafsson called the fire department.

Just before they arrived, the wire snapped and the connector between the pole and the wire shorted out, which meant it was no longer dangerous.

The firefighters went back to the station and Olafsson went to bed.

Matthew Sentner has been storm–chasing as a hobby since he was 10 years old. The winds experienced on Saturday are typical for P.E.I., but they are a bit on the high end this year, he said.

Sentner was out walking around Charlottetown with his handheld wind recorder that night when the fan was blown apart by the wind. He recorded winds as high as 121 km/hr that night.

Sentner, who weighs in at six feet and 220 pounds, was struggling to stay standing, he said.

“It was tossing me around. I’ve never stood in winds that strong.”

But Sentner knew it was coming.

He knew the centre of the storm was getting closer to the Island because the barometric pressure he recorded was getting lower.

At the centre of any low-pressure storm, you’ll find the lowest barometric pressure, or atmospheric pressure.

There are gradients between low-pressure and high-pressure systems, which is what causes wind, Senter said.

“This storm bottomed out at 980 millibars and the high-pressure system off the coast of Newfoundland was at 1020 millibars. I knew the Island was going to come into the 996 range which means we were dead-on in terms of the strongest area of winds.”

He was ecstatic to be able to catch it, he said.

“It was something that will stick in my head for a while.”

(In top photo: Kaye Holmes’s husband tied her telephone pole up to two tractors after it was torn down by a windstorm and her power went out. Submitted by Sandra Clements.)

