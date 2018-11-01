Why a book makes Cavendish a dream destination for people around the world

By Bryce Doiron

Oct. 31, 2018

It was just a regular day at the Green Gables heritage site for manager Kassandra McKinnon.

“I was just in my office when one of my staff walked in and said someone wanted to speak with me.”

The woman was visiting with her husband from Australia, but it was more than just a vacation.

“It had been her mother who loved the books and dreamt of visiting Green Gables,” said McKinnon.

“She sadly passed away before having a chance to visit and the woman came as a way to honour her mother.”

She left a copy of her mother’s book with McKinnon and it is something the P.E.I. native will always treasure.

“It hasn’t left my desk since that day and probably never will.”

It is stories like those about the impact Green Gables has had in people’s lives that blow McKinnon away.

“I guess as an Islander, I find it hard to grasp people dreaming of coming here.”

But they come from all over and all have a story of why they came.

As a little girl in Winnipeg, Robyn Shaen grew up reading the stories of Anne Shirley and fell in love with the red-headed heroine.

She can now say she walked in the place that inspired them.

“I loved the character of Anne and the descriptions of P.E.I.,” said Shaen.

“The books were my grandmother’s, so it was like a special thing to read them and a really nice way to remember her.”

Shaen was visiting the Island for the first time with her partner, Terry Buzza, who has a special connection to P.E.I.

“I was actually born here. My dad was a part of the airforce and we moved when I was three. It’s my first time back in probably 45 years,” said Buzza.

The two were visiting Buzza’s mother in Nova Scotia and said they will certainly be back.

“The Maritimes are so small compared to Manitoba. I mean you can drive three hours in Manitoba and not get anywhere,” said Buzza.

“I want to come back in the summer,” said Shaen, “on a chillier day towards the end of October.”

Feature photo: Terry Buzza, left, and Robyn Shaen were visiting Green Gables from Winnipeg and were browsing in the gift shop. It was Shaen’s first visit to the island while Buzza was born here. Bryce Doiron photo.

